Atlantic City
Makers Day: The Free Public Library will participate in the fifth annual New Jersey Makers Day event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. This event will give people of all ages an opportunity to participate in maker-related activities and collaborative projects. It will be held in the main library’s meeting room, second floor, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Galloway Township
Spring art show: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center invites the public to view its spring show “Local Color: Rainy Day, Birds & Buds,” through June 15 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. The exhibit is open during regular library hours. For information, visit gallowayculturalarts.org.
Hammonton
Health Coalition to host mixer: The Hammonton Health Coalition will host a mixer from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Family Success Center at 310 Bellevue Ave. The HHC is an association of people, organizations and the school district. The event is open to the community. For more information, call 609-561-8400.
Maurice River Township
Spring musical: The Maurice River Township Elementary School music department will present “Shrek The Musical Jr.,” 7 p.m. May 17, 18 and 3 p.m. May 19 in the auditorium at 3593 Route 47 in Port Elizabeth. Doors open 30 minutes before each show. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. For information, call 856-825-7411.
Northfield
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Hope One mobile outreach: The Hope One van will be at the Acme Shopping Center, 6212 Landis Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 26. The program’s goal is to provide drug rehabilitation and counseling services to people prior to conflicts with law enforcement and the criminal justice system. For more information, visit cmcpros.net/hope-one.
Somers Point
Craft a floral fascinator: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the public to a demonstration by Master Gardener Ann Cinquina at 7 p.m. April 2 at the Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road. She will show how to craft a custom floral bonnet for spring. For information, call 609-214-6967 or visit the club’s Facebook page.
Stafford Township
{a}Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.{/a}
{a}Upper Township{/a}{div class=”address col-sm-12 col-lg-4 col-md-6”}{div class=”twDescription”}Green Team round table: The Upper Township Sustainable Jersey Green Team will hold a work session meeting 6 p.m. March 26 at the Upper Cape Branch Library, 2050 Tuckahoe Road, Woodbine. Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions about environmental and green programs and practices. Registration is requested but walk-ins also are welcome. For information, call 609-464-0920 or email Ralph Cooper, Green Team chairman, at uppertwpgreenteam.yahoo.com.
West Cape May{/div}{/div}Electronic waste recycling event: The Environmental Commission invites the community to bring their old cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions, desktop printers and desktop fax machines for recycling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 at the Borough Hall parking lot. The event is free. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling.{p align=”center”}