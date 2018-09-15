Atlantic City
Farmers market: Vendors will offer fresh produce and other merchandise from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 18 at O’Donnell Park, across from the new Stockton campus at Atlantic and Albany avenues. For information, call 609-226-9323.
Whelan’s Whales fall registration: Free swimming and water safety lessons at the Brigantine Aquatic Center are available to any child registered in the local school system. To register, send a Facebook page message with your child’s grade, name and school. For more information, visit Whelan’s Whales.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Margate
Concerned Citizens meeting: The community is invited to join the Margate Concerned Citizens group from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the public library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The group meets once a month. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Ocean Township
Sunday of Service: Pastor Dawn Corlew of the Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Ave., invites the community to help people in need from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday. A brief worship service will be followed with groups working on projects throughout town. All ages are welcome. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. For informationr, call 609 693-3134.
Sea Isle City
Coffee with a Cop: The Police Department invites residents to a meet-and-greet session from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Giovanni’s Deli, 4309 Landis Ave. Get a cup of free coffee.
Tuckerton
Telescope Night: Pearl Observatory will host a public viewing of the night sky from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free to attend, but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Woodbine{/a}
Community outreach event: Woodbine Manor Apartments, 201 Webster St., will hold a Fellowship and Fun program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22. There will be food, music, a bounce house for kids and games. Helping agencies and vendors will offer information. For information, or to register as a vendor, call Connie or Marilyn at 609-861-2047.{p align=”center”}