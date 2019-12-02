Absecon
Tree lighting ceremony: The Absecon Business & Commercial Development Corp. will again host the City of Absecon tree lighting ceremony from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Clock Plaza on New Jersey Avenue. There will be singing, tree decorating, prize drawings and a visit from Santa.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18 at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society open house: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society will hold its annual holiday open house from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the museum at 6647 W. Jersey Ave. There will be a tree lighting, holiday displays, music, a performance by the Cygnus Creative Dancers, refreshments, holiday goodies for kids and a special visitor from the North Pole. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-813-2002 or visit GEHTHSMuseum.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Ocean City
”It’s A Wonderful Life”: The Ocean City Drama Guild will stage the holiday classic 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Hughes Performing Arts Center, Ocean City High School, 501 Atlantic Ave. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 students and senior citizens. For information, call 609-536-0400 or visit OCSchools.BookTix.com.
Pleasantville
After-school program: The Future Leaders Organization hosts an after school program for middle and high school students from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. daily through June 5. Transportation to the center at 119 W. Bayview Ave. is provided. There will be snacks and a daily meal. For more information, call 609-457-8125 or visit 100FutureLeaders.org.
Sea Isle City
House/business lighting contest: Registration for the city’s annual decorating competition is open to local residents and businesses through noon Dec. 11. Judging takes place Dec. 12. The event is hosted by the Division of Recreation in cooperation with the Sea Isle City Garden Club. Prizes will be awarded. To register, call 609-263-0050 during working hours.
Stafford Township
High school holiday concert: The Southern Regional High School music department will present its holiday chorus concert 7 p.m. Wednesday in the high school auditorium. Admission is a donation to the food bank.
Surf City

Blood pressure checks: Representatives from the Long Beach Island Health Department will conduct a free blood pressure screening from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. For information, call 609-494-2480.

Vineland

Breakfast with Santa: The Main Avenue Volunteer Fire Department Co. 4 will host its annual Breakfast with Santa from 7 to 11 a.m. Sunday at the fire station at Oak and Main roads. There will be pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, potatoes and beverages. The cost is a donation of $10. Children 6 and under eat free when accompanied by a paying adult. Advance tickets are available from any member or may be purchased at the door.
Wildwood Crest
Tree lighting ceremony: The borough will host a holiday tree lighting and bayfront decorating ceremony 6 p.m. Tuesday along Sunset Lake at Atlanta and New Jersey avenues. The event is free and open to the public. The ceremony will include a visit from Santa Claus, live holiday-themed music from Camille Peruto, an appearance by the student choir at Crest Memorial School, free refreshments, a short family-style run hosted by Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera and other activities. The rain date is Thursday. For information, call the Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.
Woodbine
Decorating with nature demo at the library: The local Cape May County Library branch will host its annual Decorating with Natural Materials demonstration from 3 to 3 p.m. Saturday. The program will be presented by Joe Alvarez. For more information, call 609-463-6386.
