Absecon
Concerts in the park: There will be live music every Sunday at 7 p.m. through Aug. 11 at Heritage Park, 699 Blenheim Ave. There will be food available for purchase. Bring your own chair or blanket. Admission is free. For information, call 609-641-0663 or visit AbseconNJ.gov.
Atlantic City
Former Atlantic City librarian to discuss debut book: Former Atlantic City Teen Services Librarian and new author M.K. England returns to the Main Library at 1 p.m. Monday to discuss her debut book, “The Disasters,” a Young Adult sci-fi adventure. The library will have a limited supply of England’s book to give to those in attendance. England received a 2015 Rising Star Award from the New Jersey Library Association. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3050.
Bridgeton
Jazz fundraiser at the library: The Friends of the Bridgeton Library will present a Jazz Cabernet fundraiser featuring the Irv Mellman Quartet at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at the library, 150 E. Commerce St. Tickets are $15 each or two for $25. Proceeds will be used to purchase books for the library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Historical museum open for summer: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Egg Harbor Township
Monday Morning Madness: The summer youth entertainment series hosted by the township Recreation Department will be held this year at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park off Dogwood Avenue. Programs take place 11 a.m. Monday and last about 45 minutes. Aug. 5: Tucker’s Tales.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
American Legion fundraiser: American Legion Post 493 will hold a veterans suicide awareness event Aug. 25 to support Ma Deuce Deuce. The day kicks off with a Dice Run beginning 9:30 a.m. at Mickey’s Port of Call Pub, Main Street, Tuckerton. Registration is $25 for the rider and $15 for a passenger. The registration fee includes a music fest and barbecue to follow at 2 p.m. the post home at 420 Radio Road. The cost for those not participating in the Dice Run is $15 in advance, $20 at the door. For more information, call 609-296-9771 or email Rolling2Zero@comcast.net.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Northfield
English as a Second Language: Practice speaking skills and receive instruction from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
‘End of Summer One-Day Book Sale’: The Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library will hold a fundraising book sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 in the library atrium, 1735 Simpson Ave. All proceeds will support the programs sponsored by the Friends and Volunteers of the Ocean City Free Public Library. For information, visit friendsvolunteersocfpl.com.
Pleasantville
Giveaway event: The Grace Community Family Life Center, 300 Shadeland Ave., will hold “The Great Big Giveaway” from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 10. The community is invited. There will be all types of household items, clothing, tools, toys and food available. For more information, call 609-641-4701 or email gtc99@msn.com.
Somers Point
Vacation Bible School: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites kids ages 5 to 12 to attend Vacation Bible School from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19-23. Advance registration is required. For information, call 609-927-2075 or visit LifegateNJ.org.
Stafford Township
Gardening diagnostic clinic: The Rutgers Cooperative Extension Master Gardener team will be available from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday to answer questions from the public at the Ocean County Library branch at 129 N. Main St. Bring in your dying or diseased cuttings for diagnosis and remedies. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Surf City
‘How does your garden grow?’: The Ocean County Master Gardeners team will be available from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to answer any lawn, tree, or plant questions at the Ocean County Library, Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Ave. Bring in dying or diseased cuttings and insect pests for diagnosis, identification and recommendations. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Tuckerton
Free movie: “Five Feet Apart,” rated PG-13, will be shown from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Vineland
Family movie and craft: All ages are invited from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Event Room at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. “The Lego Movie Part 2,” rated PG, will be shown. The program is free, but registration is required. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.