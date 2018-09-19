Atlantic City
Hispanic Heritage Month program at library: Children and their families are invited to decorate and eat polvorones, traditional Hispanic cookies, at 3 p.m. Friday at the Public Library second floor meeting, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is held in partnership with the Oceanside Family Success Center. Registration is required. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3050.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Eric Reich, president of Reich Asset Management will make a presentation at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Brigantine
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Folsom
Church to honor first responders: St. James Lutheran Church at 1341 Mays Landing Road will celebrate First Responders Day with worship and fellowship 9:45 a.m. Sunday. All area emergency personnel are welcome. A vehicle blessing will be offered. For information, call 609-561-4488.
Galloway Township
Elks golf tournament: Elks Lodge 2845 will hold a golf tournament 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 4 at Seaview Golf Course. The cost to participate is $75. Green fees, cart and buffet lunch are included. Proceeds help the lodge support veterans, seniors and local charities. Registration is needed by Sunday. For information, visit gallowayelks.com.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: Free sessions of tai chi are held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the Public Library park at 8100 Atlantic Ave. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Millville
Toastmasters club: The Speak E-Z Toastmasters-Leadership Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first and third Thursdays at Millville Medical Center, 1700 N. Tenth St. Toastmasters provides an opportunity to develop communication and leadership skills. Membership is open. Guests are asked to arrive by 6:45 p.m. For information, visit speakez.toastmasters clubs.org.
Pleasantville
NAACP meeting: The local branch of the NAACP meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. third Thursdays of the month at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The public is welcome. For information, call 609-415-0275 or visit MLPNAACP.org.
Sea Isle City
POW-MIA ceremony: The city and the Cape May County American Legion will host a POW-MIA Recognition Day Ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Friday at Veterans Park, JFK Boulevard and Landis Avenue. In case of rain, the event will be held at the former Public School at 4501 Park Road. For information, call 914-523-4864.
Stafford Township
Back to School Night: Southern Regional High School will hold its annual Back to School Night 6 p.m. Thursday. Parents and guardians will follow their children’s schedule of classes and meet teachers. Refreshments will be provided in the cafeteria.
Strathmere
End of summer book sale: Browse through novels, paperbacks and other items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 29 at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. FOr information, call 609-486-6265 or visit StrathmereLibrary.org.
Tuckerton

Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists at a free program from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.

Woodbine
Community outreach event: Woodbine Manor Apartments, 201 Webster St., will hold a Fellowship and Fun program from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be food, music, a bounce house for kids and games. Helping agencies and vendors will offer information. For information, or to register as a vendor, call Connie or Marilyn at 609-861-2047.