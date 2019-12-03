Absecon
Santa in the Park: The ninth annual Santa in the Park holiday event sponsored by the Fire Department will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday in Heritage Park. There will be pony and train rides, a bonfire and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the gazebo. Snacks and refreshments will be available at the concession stand. The Ladies Auxiliary will collect donations for its toy and food drive.
Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: Concerned homeowners are invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Rotary Club guest speaker: Cardiologist Evander Akula will talk about new treatments in heart disease at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for a hot buffet at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Pet photos with Santa: The township Dog Park at 2 Swift Drive invites dogs and their owners from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday to meet Santa and have their photos taken. For information, call 609-442-6423 or email eggharbortwpdogpark@gmail.com.
Linwood
Church flea market: Our Lady of Sorrows Church at Wabash Avenue will hold a flea market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. There will be over 50 vendors on site. For more information, call 609-374-5285.
Northfield
Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
North Wildwood
Pearl Harbor Day service: The Veterans of Foreign Wars North Wildwood Post 5941 will host a remembrance service beginning at noon Saturday at the Hereford Inlet seawall located in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave. in the Angelsea section. The public is invited. The service has been a tradition at the post since 1991 to honor World War II U.S. military of all services. For more information, call Joseph A. Orlando, post commander, at 609-729-5832.
Ocean City
Fairness in Taxes meeting: Fairness In Taxes, a watchdog organization representing all local property owners, will meet 7 p.m. Friday in the Ocean City Public Library, Room 110, Chris Maloney Auditorium, at 17th Street and Haven Avenue. Residents are invited to attend. For additional information, call Sheila Hartranft at 609-814-0056.
Pleasantville
Homework helpers: Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can get after school help with homework and English language skills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. For more information, call 609-646-1603 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Vineland
Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to countries where many people do not have shoes. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
