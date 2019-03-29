Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: Concerned homeowners are invited to meetings held 6:30 p.m. first Thursdays at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Avalon
Meet to knit: All levels of knitters are welcome to get together to share techniques and ideas from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 235 32nd St. The program is free. For information, call 609-967-7155 or visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Bridgeton
Fun Run/Walk: The Greater Bridgeton Area Family Success Center will hold its third annual Fun Run/Walk 11 a.m. April 26 at the City Park, 1 Mayor Aitken Drive. The event is free and open to the public. It is being held in support of National Child Abuse & Neglect Awareness Month. The first 25 individuals to register will receive a free umbrella. Participants are encouraged to wear a blue T-shirt of their choice. Pre-registration is due by April 22. For information, call 856-451-1133 or email lcarter@gatewaycap.org.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Millville
Garden Club lecture: Countryside Garden Club will host a free lecture “Put a Bee in Your Bonnet,” by local beekeeper Doris Morgan at 2 p.m. April 4 at the Millville Public Library, 210 Buck St.
The topic will cover the life of honey bees, how they function and their importance to plants. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-835-3426.
Northfield
Bus trip to ballet: Congregation Beth Israel will host a bus trip to see a matinee performance of “Jane Eyre” starring Misty Copeland at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York on June 5. The bus will depart at 8:30 a.m. from 2501 Shore Road. Tickets are available starting at $100, and include the ballet, transportation and refreshments. RSVP by May 1. For information, call Cantor Larisa Averbakh at 609-432-2983 or email cantor@cbinorthfield.org.
Somers Point
Craft a floral fascinator: The Green Thumb Garden Club invites the public to a demonstration by Master Gardener Ann Cinquina at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Senior Center, 22 Ambler Road. She will show how to craft a floral bonnet for spring. For information, call 609-214-6967.
Stafford Twp.
Meet the Mayor Night: Residents are invited to an informal gathering to meet Mayor Greg Myhre from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St.
Spring musical: Disney's "Frozen Jr." will be performed by middle school students at the Woodruff School ACE Music Program 7 p.m. April 12 and 13, with matinees 2 p.m. April 13 and 14 in the cafetorium in Seabrook. For ticket information, visit udts.org or call Dana Frazer at 856-455-2267, ext. 4220.

Wildwood

Historical Society reopens: The Wildwood Historical Society Musuem, featuring an expanded gift shop, will reopen for its 2019 schedule on April 4. The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until Memorial Day, when the hours will extend to 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Wildwood Crest
Mayor’s Wellness Walk: The borough will host its second annual Mayor’s Wellness Walk beginning 9 a.m. April 6 along the bike path. The walk/fun run is free and open to the public. Meet at the Crest Pier Recreation Center no later than 8:45 a.m. Free T-shirts will be distributed to the first 125 registrants. Free refreshments will be served at Crest Pier following the walk/fun run. For information, call 609-523-0202.
Woodbine{p align=”center”}WOODBINE RECREATION COMMISSION HOLDS{p align=”center”}SPRING HOLIDAY EVENT
Woodbine—Mayor William Pikolycky is pleased to announce that the Woodbine Recreation Commission is holding an Easter Egg Hunt/Holiday Event for children toddlers through third grade on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the Woodbine Community Center, 812 Longfellow Street, Woodbine, NJ.
The egg hunt will be followed by a viewing of the PG-rated movie “Peter Rabbit”.
The event is scheduled from 10 am to 12:30 pm.
Children must be signed in for the event by an adult.
Please arrive 20 minutes early.
Popcorn, hotdogs, and drinks will be served during the movie.
For more information call 609-374-0502.{p align=”center”}