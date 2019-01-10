Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Brigantine
Tu B’Shevat seder: The community is invited to Temple Beth Shalom’s eighth annual Tu B’ Shevat seder and shabbat dinner to celebrate the New Year for the trees at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18. A meal will be served and the cost is $25 per person. Reservations are required by Jan. 15. To RSVP, call 609-266-0403 or email office@seashul.org.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. second Mondays at the Municipal Center, 300 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Afternoon movie: “Damsel,” rated R, will be shown from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday Jan. 12 at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. It’s free to attend, but registration is required. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org
Margate
Margate Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all local taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Pleasantville
Coat and clothing giveaway: Greta’s Beauty Salon & Cuts at 51 N. Main St. will hold a free clothing and coat giveaway for adults and children in need from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Shoes also will be available. All are welcome. There are no requirements. Bring a bag. For information, call 609-380-2831.
Sea Isle City
Coat drive: The Mrs. Brizzle’s annual coat drive continues through the end of January. Bring gently used and new coats, jackets and fleece hoodies to Mrs. Brizzle’s Buns & Deli, 4601 Landis Ave., from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. All items collected will be delivered to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. For more details, call 609-263-2773.
Somers Point
Coffeehouse: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites the community from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday to a free concert by Christian artist Lee Goldberg. There will be beverages and snacks for sale, with proceeds supporting the church’s upcoming mission to build homes in the rural areas of the Dominican Republic. For information, visit lifegatenj.org.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland has open membership. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Stafford Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Tuckerton

Monday movie: "Mission Impossible — Fallout," rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It's free to attend but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Woodbine

Youth baseball sign-ups: The Recreation Commission has begun early registration for tee ball, instructional baseball and softball, minor and major baseball and softball and senior baseball. Forms are available at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration forms also will be available at open gym from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Fees are $35 per player or $50 per family and will be collected at a later date. All sign-ups must be completed by Feb. 1. For information, call 609-374-0502 or email woodbinerecreation@yahoo.com.
