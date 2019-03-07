Atlantic City
NAACP monthly meeting: The Atlantic City branch of the NAACP holds meetings 6 p.m. second Mondays of the month at Jethro Presbyterian Memorial Church, 423 N. Ohio Ave. All are welcome. For information, call Kaleem Shabazz at 609-344-2590.
Avalon
Irish fiddle music: Students from the Music Studio in Linwood and professional musicians will perform Irish songs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Public Library, 235 32nd St. The program is free. For information, call 609-967-7155 or visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Cape May
Wee Play program: The Cape May Recreation Department is accepting registration for the spring Wee Play program, running from March 11-May 10. The program is open to parents/guardians and toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years. Sessions are from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays at the Franklin Street Civic Center and feature play activities, music and age-appropriate crafts. Space is limited. Registration is $45 for one day per week, or $85 to attend both days during the 8-week session. For information, call 609-884-9565 or visit DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com.
Galloway Township
Movie night: Macedonia Baptist Church invites the community to watch “The Hate You Give,” rated PG-13, at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the church dining hall at Pittsburgh Avenue and County Boulevard in the South Egg Harbor section of the township. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free. For information, call 609-965-4211.
Millville
Blood drive: The community is invited to the American Red Cross blood drive from 2:45 to 7:45 p.m. March 20 in the gym at Millville Senior High School, 200 Wade Blvd. For an appointment, sign up at RedCrossBlood.org and search sponsor code millville community. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Ocean City
Free family movie: The Ocean City Environmental Commission will show “Free Willy,” rated PG, 2 p.m. Sunday in the lecture hall at the Free Public Library, 1735 Simpson Ave. Popcorn is included. For information, call 609-399-2434.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Stafford Township
Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.
Vineland
Challenger baseball sign-ups: The North Vineland Challenger Baseball League, open to any physically or mentally challenged boy or girl, will hold spring registration from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 13 at the North Vineland Little League Clubhouse, Dr. Charles Cunningham Park, 1676 N. West Ave. The Challenger division is for ages five to 18; the Senior division starts at 15 and has no age limit. There is no fee to participate in the league. For information, call Joe at 609-381-0450 or visit vinelandrotary.com/challenger-league.
Woodbine
Free rabies clinic: The borough’s annual rabies clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ambulance Corps Building/Public Safety facility on DeHirsch Avenue. Residents are asked to have dogs on leashes with proper collars and cats in carriers. For information, call 609-861-2153.