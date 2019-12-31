Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: The community is invited to the first meeting of the new year to be held 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Buena Vista Township
Township Committee reorganization: 7-9 p.m.; The annual Township Committee reorganization meeting will be held 7 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Court Room at the Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Hwy. For information, call 856-697-2100 or visit buenavistanj.com.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Electrical repairs shut library: The local branch of the Ocean County Library will be closed until further notice for electrical repairs, according to a spokeswoman from the county library system. For more information, visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403.
Middle Township
American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 seeks new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Surf City
Blood pressure screening: The Long Beach Island Health Department will provide free blood pressure screenings from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 7 at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. For more information, call 609-494-2480.
Woodbine
Stay healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor seven classes designed to teach residents ages 51 years and older to stay healthy. Sessions will be held at the Community Center located at 812 Longfellow St. The sessions are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 19. Lunch will be provided. All those completing the seven sessions will receive two $25 gift cards. Seating is limited and registration is required. For information, call Alana at 609-552-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
