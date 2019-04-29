Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association meeting: All homeowners in the community are invited the next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. There will be a meet-and-greet with the 4th Ward candidates running in the June primary election. Also, representatives from FEMA will talk about the continuing Sandy recovery program. For information, call 609-328-1484.
Avalon
Garden Club fundraiser: The annual Avalon Garden Club Spring Plant & Bake Sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Community Hall, 30th Street and the beach. There will be an assortment of annuals and perennials for sale and home-baked goods. The event is open to the public.
Cape May
Spring Fling luncheon: The Christ Child Society will hold its 35th annual Spring Fling Forget Me Not luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 19 at the Penthouse Ballroom in the Grand Hotel, 1045 Beach Ave. Entertainment will be provided by Bittersweet Duo. eds are used to help children in need. For reservations and choice of entree, call Kay at 609-536-2865.
Egg Harbor City
Cleanup Day: The 12th annual citywide Cleanup Day will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, rain or shine. Residents, church groups, organizations, clubs and businesses are invited to participate by cleaning up litter on streets, roads, avenues, terraces and creeks throughout the city. Meet at 8 a.m. at the Fire House on Philadelphia Avenue. For information, call 609-965-9146 or visit EggHarborCity.org.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Millville
Songbird presentation: The Countryside Garden Club will sponsor a talk by Audubon Society’s associate naturalist Kathy Easton at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Public Library, 210 Buck St. The top will be songbirds and how to attract them to your garden. The program is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 856-825-3426.
Pleasantville
Church holds personal-care drive: The Missionary Ministry at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church is collecting personal-care items for the Atlantic City Rescue Mission during the month of May. The community may bring donations to the church office at Fernwood and Columbia avenues. Monetary donations also are accepted. For information, call 609-517-7849.
Vineland
Casting call for video: Main Street Vineland is looking for volunteers to take part in a video highlighting the shopping and dining experiences available in the community. Extras and behind-the-scenes support are needed from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, May 17. The rain date will be Monday, May 20. For more details, call 856-794-8653.
97450669ydpe0a26997yiv8025072784ydpcc059261yiv3768957254ymsgcontainer”}Woman’s Club yard sale: The Woman’s Club of Vineland will hold a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Washington Avenue and Main Road. The event is open to the public. For information, call 856-692-3977.
West Cape May
Electronic waste recycling event: The Environmental Commission invites the community to bring their old cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions, desktop printers and desktop fax machines for recycling from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Borough Hall parking lot. The event is free. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling.
{span style=”font-size: 2em;”} {/span}