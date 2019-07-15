Atlantic City
Library hosts civil rights exhibit: The African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey will exhibit “A Time for Change: Civil Rights in South Jersey” at the Public Library until the end of the month. The exhibit may be viewed for free during normal library hours. For more information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3112.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Summer concert series: The community is invited to the free music program from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28 at Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. Food and beverages will be for sale. For performer information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Egg Harbor City
Potluck picnic for peace: PeacePilgrim100 and Friends of Peace Pilgrim, an international organization promoting her message of peace, will celebrate Peace Pilgrim’s 111th birthday 6 p.m. Thursday at Peace Pilgrim Park, 500 block of London Avenue. All are welcome. There will be music by singer-songwriter Pat Lamanna. Bring a covered dish to share, a chair or blanket and a musical instrument. Birthday cake and tea will be provided. For information, visit PeacePilgrim100.com.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library brach at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Meet the mayor: The community is invited to an informal gathering with Mayor Barbara Jo Crea from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library branch at290 Mathistown Road. No registration is necessary. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Ocean City
Fishing Club open house: The community is invited to tour the Ocean City Fishing Club Pier from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Visitors are asked to bring non-perishable food to be donated to the Ocean City Food Cupboard. Cash donations also will be accepted and given to the organization. A second open house at the pier will be held Aug. 1. Fishing club members will guide visitors along the pier’s 635-foot length, answer questions and demonstrate casting and fishing techniques.
Pleasantville
English conversation group: Adults are invited to practice their English speaking skills from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27 at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Surf City
Friends book sale: The Friends of the Island Library will hold a book sale from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. Get six books for $1. Proceeds support library programs. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. The museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Woodbine
Annual Kids Carnival: The borough’s eighth annual Kids Carnival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lincoln Park along Route 550, announces Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be a DJ to provide music, pony rides, exhibits, demonstrations and refreshments, all for free. For information, call 609-778-8172.