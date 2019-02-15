Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Brigantine
Jigsaw puzzlers program: All ages are invited to visit the local branch of the Atlantic County Library at 201 15th St. S. during regular hours to work on a series of jigsaw puzzles. The program runs through March 30. For information, call 609-266-0110 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Lower Township
David C. Douglass memorial service Feb. 18: The Police Department will commemorate the 25th anniversary of fallen Officer David C. Douglass Sr., who was killed in the line of duty Feb. 18, 1994, after exchanging gunfire with a suspect. There will be a flag-raising ceremony 10 a.m. at the Townbank Fire Department, 224 Townbank Road, North Cape May, followed by light refreshments inside the firehouse. About 7:15 p.m., there will be a graveside ceremony at Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cape May. The public is welcome to attend both events.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Sea Isle City
Polar bear beach tags: Limited edition 2019 polar bear beach tags are on sale for $20 each, while supplies last. To purchase, visit the Welcome Center, 300 JFK Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Due to the high volume of visitors for Polar Bear Weekend, the Welcome Center also will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Cash or checks only will be accepted.
Surf City
Winter book sale: The Friends of the Island Library continues its fundraising book sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Ocean County Library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. For information, call 609-494-2480.
West Cape May
Pizza & Family Movie Nights: The Environmental Commission will host a free pizza and movie night from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway. A talk by local naturalists will follow.
Composting Geo Bins will be available for purchase at each event.