Atlantic City
Rotary Club suspends meetings: The Atlantic City Rotary Club has stopped regular weekly meetings indefinitely. The club will announce when meetings will resume. For more information, call 609-703-9000 or 609-541-3638.
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Longport scholarship applications extended: The deadline for submitting applications for the Herb Stern Longport Scholarship Fund has been extended to May 1. Longport students who are graduating high school or who are currently in college are eligible to apply. Access the application form and complete, scan and email it as directed at longportscholarshipfund.com.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Margate
Beach badge sales suspended: The city is suspending all 2020 beach badge sales until May 1. Reservations are being accepted via mail to City Hall.
Ocean City
Seeking Miss Night in Venice contestants: Any young woman interested in participating in the Miss Night in Venice contest this year should contact Sue Doll at 609-425-5708. Contestants must be at least 15 years old. The contestant collecting the most money for local philanthropic organizations will earn the crown and lead the Night in Venice Boat Parade along the Ocean City bay front on July 18. All contestants in the pageant will ride on the boat with Miss Night in Venice.
Sea Isle City
Food pantry open: The United Methodist Church Food Pantry remains open during the Corona virus crisis, but donations are needed, according to officials. For more information, call 609-231-4929.
Sewer payments extended: The borough has extended deadlines for payments of first-quarter sewer rents and 2020 mercantile license fees to May 1, with a 10-day grace period. The previous deadline was April 1. The deadline for payment of 2020 borough mercantile license fees has been extended to June 1. The previous deadline was May 1. For information, call Borough Hall at 609-522-5176.
Woodbine
Municipal budget public hearing: Borough Council introduced its 2020 budget that again calls for no increase in the local purpose tax rate, the 30th consecutive year of no increases, Mayor William Pikolycky said in a news release. A public hearing on the municipal budget will be held 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
