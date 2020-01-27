Absecon
Clothing/linens drive: Enphront Veteran’s Services, Atlantic City, sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 ,is collecting gently-used men’s suits and new twin-size bedding. Donations may be dropped off from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25 at American Legion Post 28 Hall, 560 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-618-1250.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills sessions: The Free Public Library provides free assistance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays to Feb. 5 to library card holders who need help with job-related tasks, such as job searches on the web, updating a resume, creating an email address and completing an online employment application. The library is at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. To sign up or for more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
Egg Harbor City
SustainableEHC seeks new members: The city’s green team invites residents to help plan events and activities to provide a clean and healthy environment in the community. Anybody interested may attend the volunteer group’s next meeting 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 500 London Ave. Monthly meetings are held fourth Tuesdays of the month. For more information, call 609-965-5681 or visit sustainableehc.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited to join the EHT Democratic Club from 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive. For information, call 609-816-0303.
Pleasantville
Homework helpers: Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can get after-school help with homework and English language skills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. For more information, call 609-646-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Civic Club meets: The Civic Club meets from noon to 3 p.m. Tuesdays in the Community Lodge, 300 JFK Blvd., to play bridge, pinochle, mahjong and other games. Women and men may play. For more information, call 609-465-3251.
Stafford Township
Senior Volunteer Fair: Stafford Recreation will hold its 2020 Senior Volunteer Fair from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Bay Avenue Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave. in Manahawkin. Representatives from different organizations will have information about volunteer opportunities available in the area. For information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583 or visit StaffordNJ.gov.
Surf City
Free blood pressure screening: The Borough of Surf City will host a blood pressure screening day from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Borough Hall, 813 Long Beach Blvd. For more information, call 609-494-3064 or visit surfcitynj.org.
Vineland
BBBS of Cumberland & Salem Counties welcomes program manager: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cumberland & Salem Counties announced Eliud Rivera joined the organization as a program manager to work on the Mentor2.0 initiative. Rivera graduated from Vineland High School before attending Cumberland County College, where he studied communications. He graduated from Rowan University summa cum laude. He served as a Big Brother from 2010-12. In his position at BBBS, he will work with mentors and mentees to help high school students develop a post-secondary career plan. ‘This community has served me my entire life and I am ready to help give back. I am ecstatic to have the opportunity to work with an organization that prides itself on building strong relationships for the youth right here at home. Through quality-driven matches, this community will continue to grow and ignite potential for those that live within it,’ Rivera said in a news release.
