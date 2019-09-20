Absecon
Call for artists: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites artists to submit works for the Art in the Park outdoor art, crafts and music show on Oct. 12. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the park at 500 Mill Road and New Jersey Avenue. For specifications, call Janet at 609-287-6449 or email at janetbodoff@gmail.com.
Atlantic City
’Black Girls Rock Jersey Style’: The In My C.A.R.E. Mentoring Program will hold its 5th annual recognition celebration Oct. 11 at the All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Ave. Dinner begins 5 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. There will be entertainment and vendors. For information, call 609-289-3964 or 609-222-1351.
Barnegat Township
Free movie: “Longshot,” rated R, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Hammonton
‘Let’s Knit’ Club: Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to bring and work on their knit and crochet projects from 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays and the Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave. For information, call 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
Lacey Township
Lacey Day/Apple Fest: The Recreation Department and the Historical Society will hold a joint celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 28, rain or shine, at Gille Park, Manchester Avenue in Forked River. The family-friendly event will feature games, contests, vendors, community information booths, demonstrations and displays. For information, call 609-693–1100, ext 2203.
Mays Landing
Art exhibit at library: The Atlantic County Library branch at 40 Farragut Ave. will host the first stop of a traveling art exhibit by South Jersey painter Phil Volk, a Gulf War veteran in active recovery, through Sept. 30. The collection of works, titled “Unfinished Business,” may be viewed during regular library hours. For information, call the library at 609-625-2776.
Millville
Woman’s club hosts rummage sale: The Millville Woman’s Club will hold its annual rummage, antique and collectible sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 3 and 4 and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at the clubhouse, 300 E St. There will be household goods, clothing, jewelry and other items for sale. A Bertacchi meatball sub sale will also take place during the sale on Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. To place an order, call 856-293-1805.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
KOC spaghetti dinner: Knights of Columbus Council 2560 will hold its biannual spaghetti dinner to benefit local charities on Oct. 3 at Culinary Hall, 114 Atlantic Ave., behind St. Francis Church. There will be seatings at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Takeouts are available at the door. To reserve tickets or for more information, call Barry Anes at 609-705-9571 or Harry Wahl at 609-602-4079.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Somers Point
Community yard sale: Registration is open for the Somers Point citywide yard sale to be held Oct. 5-6. For information how to be added to the list of participating addresses, call Recreation at 609-927-2053.
Upper Township
End of Summer Book Sale: Find bargains in novels, paperbacks, children’s books, magazines, CD, DVDs and VHS tapes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 30 at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave., Strathmere. For more information, call 609-486-6265.
Ventnor
Back to school contest: Library patrons are invited to guess the number of back-to-school supplies in the container to win the jackpot at the Atlantic County Library branch at 6500 Atlantic Ave. Ballots can be submitted daily through Sept. 30. For information, call 609-823-4614.
