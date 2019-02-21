Atlantic City
St. Michael’s pasta dinner: The Greater Atlantic City Chapter of Unico National and St. Michael’s Church will hold its annual pasta dinner and St. Joseph’s Table from noon to 5 p.m. March 3 at the church’s Quaremba Hall, 15 N. Georgia Ave. There will be entertainment by Joe De Gennaro. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3 to 10. For information, call Carmine Bonanni at 609-823-5757 or email cbonanni@aol.com.
Brigantine
Shabbat Across America: Temple Beth Shalom will invites the community to join the Shabbat Across America event from 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 1 at the synagogue at 4419 W. Brigantine Ave. The event encourages synagogue members to bring, friends, neighbors and co-workers to mingle, eat and ask questions. A catered dinner provided by Seashore Gardens is offered. The cost is $25. RSVP needed by noon on Feb. 25. For information, call 609-266-0403 or email office@seashul.org.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Egg Harbor Township
”The Little Mermaid”: The Alder Avenue Middle School theater group invites the community to it production of “The Little Mermaid” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5. For more information, email mccaffek@eht.k12.nj.us.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Genealogy Club: The Genealogy Club of Little Egg Harbor will meet 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Community Center, 314 W. Calabreeze Way. Guest speaker will be author Stephanie A. Faughnan, from Barnegat. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-597-5222 or visit gcleh.org.
Margate
Summer youth baseball league: Registration is open for the Saturday Summer League for ages 8 through 14. Sign up at the Little League Complex, 411 N. Jerome Ave. The fee is $75 before March 1. For information, email margate baseball@comcast.net.
Ocean City
OCHS Drama Guild fundraiser: The Ocean City High School Drama Guild Boosters seek donations and sponsors from local business owners for its Broadway Brunch by the Beach fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 3 at the Avalon Links Restaurant & Golf Club, 1510 Route 9, Cape May Court House. Proceeds help fund scholarships for graduating seniors. For information, email Francine at FMcCarty@comcast.net or Tara at Tpietrowitz@gmail.com.
Pleasantville
African American Film Festival: The Atlantic County Library continues its African-American Film Festival at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the branch library at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The program is free and open to adults. For more information, call 609-641-1778.
Somers Point
“Love the Arts” celebration: The city Arts Commission will host a free event from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Greate Bay Country Club, 901 Mays Landing Road. Doors open 1:45 p.m. The event will feature jazz entertainment, a silent auction and a light buffet. Registration is recommended. For information, call 609-653-4991.
or email somersptarts@gmail.com.
Stafford Township
{a}Mahjong at the library: Meet to play with others from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Fridays at the Ocean County Library, 129 N. Main St. Bring the current-year game card and game sets if you have them. Experience is helpful but not necessary. The program is free. For information, call 609-597-3381.{/a}
{a}Vineland {/a}
Challenger baseball sign ups: Any physically or mentally challenged boy or girl is invited to join the North Vineland Challenger Baseball League. The Challenger division is for ages five to 18; the Senior division starts at 15 and has no age limit. Registration will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. March 2 and 9, and 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 6 and 13 at the North Vineland Little League Clubhouse, Dr. Charles Cunningham Park, 1676 N. West Ave. There is no fee to participate in the league. For more information, call Joe at 609-381-0450 or visit vinelandrotary.com/challenger-league.
West Cape May
Pizza & Family Movie Nights: The Environmental Commission will host free pizza and movie nights from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway. The theme of each movie is the importance of the natural environment and preceded by a talk by local naturalists. Composting Geo Bins will be available for purchase at each event.
Woodbine
Youth baseball sign-ups: The Recreation Commission has begun early registration for tee ball, instructional baseball and softball, minor and major baseball and softball and senior baseball. Forms are available at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration forms also will be available at open gym from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Fees are $35 per player or $50 per family and will be collected at a later date. All sign-ups must be completed by Feb. 1. For information, call 609-374-0502 or email woodbinerecreation@yahoo.com.{p align=”center”}