Atlantic City
MLK Day march: The Atlantic City branch NAACP and the city will host the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony and march on Monday. All are welcome to join the march, beginning 10:30 a.m. at the MLK School Complex and ending at the Civil Rights Garden. There will be a ceremony and bell ringing 11:30 a.m., followed by a program at St. James AME Church with guest speaker the Rev. Latasha Milton of Asbury Methodist Church. For information, call 609-347-5300.
Barnegat Township
Free movie: “Angel of Mine,” rated R, {a}will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Egg Harbor City
MLK Day event: Pastors United for Community Service will host its annual Martin Luther King Day program 11 a.m. Monday at St. Luke’s AME Church, 240 Norfolk Ave. All are welcome.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Library to reopen after electrical repairs: The local branch of the Ocean County Library at 290 Mathistown Road is scheduled to reopen 10 a.m. Monday, library officials announced. The library has been closed since a power surge from a transformer caused electrical damage last fall. For more information, visit TheOceanCounty Library.org.
Middle Township
School district holds planning meetings: Parents, students, community members, government leaders and business owners are invited to attend a series of meetings by the Board of Education to discuss the school district’s strategic planning initiative. Meetings are scheduled for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Jan. 22 in the cafeteria at Middle Township Middle School, 300 E. Pacific Ave., Cape May Court House. For information, call 609-465-1800, ext. 3100.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Ocean City
Van Drew to address Chamber of Commerce: The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly membership meeting Jan. 23 at The Flanders Hotel, 719 E. 11th St. The event will begin at noon and will feature guest speaker U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew. The lunch is $25. To RSVP, call 609-399-1412.
Sea Isle City
Citizen Call Check program: Senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone or send an officer to the residence. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Beach clean-up report available: The Environmental Commission has tallied the results from its 2019 Autumn Beach Clean-Up in October, which attracted about 200 volunteers and resulted in hundreds of pounds of trash and debris being cleared from local beaches and dunes. The full report can be found at seaislecitynj.us.
Vineland
NAMI Cumberland County guest speaker: NAMI Cumberland County, the Cumberland County Affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will hold its next monthly speaker/support meeting from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at Inspira Fitness Connection, second floor, 1430 W. Sherman Ave. The guest speaker will be Andria F. Balicki, manager of Outpatient Behavioral Health Services of the Inspira Health Network. For more information, call 856-691-9234.
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance meeting: The Woodbine Municipal Alliance will hold its quarterly meeting 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22 the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. The meeting is open to the public. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609- 861-5301.
