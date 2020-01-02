Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Township Committee reorganization: 7-9 p.m.; The annual Township Committee reorganization meeting will be held 7 p.m. Jan. 6 in the Court Room at the Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Hwy. For information, call 856-697-2100 or visit buenavistanj.com
Egg Harbor City
One-on-One program: Adults can get computer help to navigate the internet, learn to use email and other tasks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. To schedule an appointment, call call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Family movie time: Watch "Happy Feet," rated PG, and enjoy some popcorn 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Inland Family Success Center, 3050 Spruce Ave. Registration is requested. The event is free and open to all residents of Atlantic County. For information, call 609-569-0376.
Hammonton
English as a Second Language class: Learn basic vocabulary and practice speaking skills from 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Longport
Knitting group at library: The Longport Needlers meet 10 a.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Middle Township
Collect cop cards: The Middle Township Police Department has launched a Police Officer Trading Card Program. Youth in the community are invited to talk with a local Police Officer and ask for a trading card. After collecting 15 trading cards, bring them to the Police Department between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a reward. The child will receive a gift bag that includes a $10 gift card provided by the Cape May Court House McDonald’s and a prizes provided by Gateway 26 Arcade in North Wildwood.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Sea Isle City
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Surf City
Blood pressure screening: The Long Beach Island Health Department will give free blood pressure screenings from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 7 at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Stay healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor seven classes designed to teach residents ages 51 years and older to stay healthy. Sessions will be held at the Community Center located at 812 Longfellow St. The sessions are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 19. Lunch will be provided. All those completing the seven sessions will receive two $25 gift cards. Seating is limited and registration is required. For information, call Alana at 609-552-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
