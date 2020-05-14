Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
Memorial Day parade canceled: The Township Committee has cancelled the Memorial Day scheduled for May 25 due to COVID-19 restrictions. An alternate community celebration will be planned when restrictions are lifted, officials said.Lower Township
Battle of the Badges blood drive: The Lower Township Police Department will compete against the Erma, Town Bank and Villas Fire Departments in a contest to recruit the most eligible blood donors from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4. The event will be held at the Villas Volunteer Fire Department Hall, 1619 Bayshore Road. This year’s event will honor “Fighting Leukemia with Officer Kenny Walker.” All donors will receive a free T-shirt while supplies last. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code LowerTwpBattle, or call 800-733-2767.
Sea Isle City
Public comment invited on police accreditation: A team of assessors from the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police is assessing the Sea Isle City Police Department. As part of the process, employees and members of the public are invited to provide comments by calling 609-602 0331 between 10 and 11 a.m. Sunday or email sconte@police.seaislecitynj.us.
For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2345.
Stone Harbor
Post 331 cancels public Memorial Day ceremonies: American Legion Post 331 announces the cancellation of its Memorial Day parades and public remembrance ceremonies in Avalon and Stone Harbor. A formal, private remembrance service will be held 11 a.m. at the post home. The service will include comments by Mayor Judy Davies-Dunhour and Post Commander Tom McCullough. For information, visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184{p align=”center”}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.