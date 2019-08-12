Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. second Wednesdays to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Self defense for teens: An introduction to basic self-defense techniques will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend, but registration is requested. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Summer concert series: The community is invited to the free music program from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 28 at Michael Debbi Park, Cedar Avenue, Richland. Food and beverages will be for sale. For performer information, call 856-697-2100, ext. 8 or visit BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Egg Harbor City
EHC Olympics: The 23rd annual Olympics sponsored by the Egg Harbor City Municipal Alliance, the Police Department and the Egg Harbor City Kiwanis Club will be held Saturday, Saturday at the Egg Harbor City Lake. All ages are welcome. On-site registration begins 9:30 a.m. and start time is 10 a.m. To preregister before the day of the event, call 609-965-6009 or sign up at the lifeguard stand at the lake from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free. The first 100 participants will receive a T-shirt. Giveaways and lunch will be provided by the Kiwanis Club. For more information, call Jessica Rifice at 609-965-6009.
Hammonton
‘Slow Food: Local Impact, Global Connection’ program: Jeff Quattrone, Library Seed Bank founder and Slow Food International member, will share his experiences and discuss preserving local food diversity through seed saving from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Stockton Kramer Hall, 30 Front St. To register to attend, call 609-626-3837.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Summer of Love concert: Celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 290 Mathistown Road. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Little Egg Harbor Branch. The band Strictly 60s will perform. It’s free to attend but registration is requested. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Mays Landing
Vacation Bible School: Youth in the community are invited to attend “Mars and Beyond” Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. through Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 6011 Main St. Registration is requested but walk ins are welcome. The program is being held in conjunction with the Mays Landing Presbyterian Church. Pre-K and kindergarten children will meet from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; grades 1 through sixth from 6 to 8:30 p.m. An adult VBS will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. For more information, call 609-705-4756.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Northfield
School supply drive at Beth Israel: Beth Israel is collecting new school supplies for local children in need. Supplies should be dropped off during business hours on or before Aug. 23 at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road. Supplies needed include pens, pencils, mechanical pencils, erasers, colored pencils, crayons, highlighters, pencil cases, pencil sharpeners, soft lunch boxes, Book Sox, composition books, notebook dividers, index cards, scissors, markers, sticky notes, correction tape, hand sanitizer, one-inch binders, glue sticks, calculators, rulers, folders and book bags. For information, call 609-641-3600.
Ocean Township
Yarn Benders: Adults are invited to bring their knitting needles for a weekly session with other crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 112 Main St., Waretown. All skill levels are welcome. The program is free. For information, call 609-693-5133 or 609-971-0514, ext. 7602.
Sea Isle City
2019 property beautification awards: The Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for the 32nd annual beautification awards contest. Local properties, either a business or private home, will be considered. Full details and nomination forms are available at the Sea Isle City Welcome Center, in the lobby of City Hall, at the Sea Isle City Library or at seaislecitynj.us. Nominations must be submitted by Sept. 5. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Surf City
‘How Does Your Garden Grow?’: The Ocean County Master Gardeners team will be available from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to answer any lawn, tree, or plant questions at the Ocean County Library, Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Ave. Bring in dying or diseased cuttings and insect pests for diagnosis, identification and recommendations. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Upper Township
Green Team meetings: The Sustainable Jersey Upper Township Green Team invites residents to meet 1 p.m. second Tuesdays in the Township Hall conference room. For information, email UpperTwpGreenTeam@yahoo.com.
Vineland
Free Tai Chi class: The Public Library at 1058 E. Landis Ave. will hold an open “moving meditation” session from noon to 12:45 p.m. Thursday. It is designed for seniors but open to all. Class size is limited and registration is required. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. Plastic materials that can be donated include grocery shopping bags, produce and bread bags, cereal box liners, ice bags, resealable food bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags and bubble wrap. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.