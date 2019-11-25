Absecon
Tree lighting ceremony: The Absecon Business & Commercial Development Corp. will again host the City of Absecon tree lighting ceremony from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at Clock Plaza on New Jersey Avenue. There will be singing, tree decorating, prize drawings and a visit from Santa.
Atlantic City
Library offers food for fines program: Atlantic City Free Public Library members with overdue materials can make a non-perishable food donation at either the main library or the Richmond Branch Library in lieu of paying a fine through Dec. 7. Donated food will be given to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey-Southern Branch. For more information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For more information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Turkey Trot: The community is invited to sign up for the seventh annual Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Turkey Trot on Saturday. Registration begins 7:30 a.m. The 5K run and 1-mile fun walk begins 9 a.m. The first 75 runners will receive a long-sleeve T-shirt. Medals will be awarded to runners by age group. Advance registration is $25 for runners and $10 for walkers. Same day registration is $30/$15. For more information, call Brent at 609-602-1086.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Electrical repairs shut library: The local branch of the Ocean County Library will be closed until further notice for electrical repairs, according to a spokeswoman from the county library system. The repairs are a result of a power surge from an Atlantic City Electric transformer located on the perimeter of Mathistown Road. For more information, visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Holiday beach tags: The 2020 holiday beach tags are on sale at the pre-season rate of $20 each. They are available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the Welcome Center, and weekdays at the Tax Office in City Hall. For general information, call the 609-263-4461, ext. 1215.
Vineland
Breakfast with Santa: The Main Avenue Volunteer Fire Department Co. 4 will host its annual Breakfast with Santa from 7 to 11 a.m. Dec. 8 at the fire station at Oak and Main roads. There will be pancakes, French toast, eggs, sausage, potatoes and beverages. The cost is a donation of $10. Children 6 and under eat free when accompanied by a paying adult. Advance tickets are available from any member or may be purchased at the door.
Wildwood Crest
Tree lighting ceremony: The borough will host a holiday tree lighting and bayfront decorating ceremony 6 p.m. Dec. 3 along Sunset Lake at Atlanta and New Jersey avenues. The event is free and open to the public. The ceremony will include a visit from Santa Claus, live holiday-themed music from Camille Peruto, an appearance by the student choir at Crest Memorial School, free refreshments, a short family-style run hosted by Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera and other activities. The rain date is Thursday Dec. 5. For information, call the Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.
Woodbine
Decorating with nature demo at the library: The local Cape May County Library branch will host its annual Decorating with Natural Materials demonstration from 3 to 3 p.m. Dec. 7. The program will be presented by Joe Alvarez. For more information, call 609-463-6386.
