Atlantic City
Community walk: The Coalition for a Safe Community invites residents to a unifying walk beginning 5:45 p.m. Thursday at 818 N. Maryland Ave. The event will end about 7 p.m. All are welcome. For information, call 609-226-7149.
Bridgeton
Health resource fair: Gateway Community Action Partnership’s Immunization and Women, Infants & Children programs will hold an immunization information and health resource fair from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Cohanzick Zoo Pavilion, 45 Mayor Aitken Drive. The event is free and open to the public. There will be face painting, a bounce house, balloon art, snow cones and giveaways for children and families. For information, call 856-451-5600.
Egg Harbor Township
Rhythm in the Park concert series: The Recreation Department’s free summer live music series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at the Robert J. Lincoln Amphitheater at Tony Canale Park, off Dogwood Avenue. For information, visit ehtrec.com.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Hammonton
‘How To Talk To Your Kids’: The community is invited to an information session from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: Free sessions of tai chi are held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays in the Public Library park at 8100 Atlantic Ave. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Pleasantville
Back-to-School Block Party: The community is invited from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday for food, games and school supplies give-a-ways at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 353 S. New Road. A DJ will provide music. There will be health screenings offered. For information, call 609-641-4337.
Sea Isle City
Nominations open for 2018 property beautification awards: The Sea Isle City Environmental Commission is accepting nominations for the 31st annual beautification awards for local properties or businesses. Application forms must be submitted by Sept. 5. Awards will be presented Sept. 16 at the Fall Family Festival. For information, call 609-263-3537.
Stafford Township
Pieceful Shores Quilters Club: Monthly meetings are held from 1 to 3 p.m. third Wednesdays and 7 to 9 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave. New members and visitors are welcome. For more information, call Helen at 609-971-2798 or Yvonne at 609-242-5449.
Woodbine
Hero Day: The borough’s Recreation Commission invites youth to a free event 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Community Center. Watch the movie “Avengers 2” and enjoy snacks and activities. Kids are encouraged to dress as their favorite super hero. To register, email call Director Bob Lasko at boblasko30@yahoo.com.