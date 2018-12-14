Atlantic City
ACHS Athletic Hall of Fame seeks names: The Atlantic City High School Athletic Hall of Fame Association is accepting nominations for its 25th induction ceremony to take place in spring 2019. Athletes, coaches, teams and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to ACHS athletics will be considered. Nominations will be accepted through December. For information, call Jay Hurley at 609-457-8449 or email runjh@comcast.net.
Bridgeton
Christmas morning brunch donations needed: Bethany Grace Community Church seeks volunteers and donations for the free community brunch it will offer 10 a.m. Dec. 25 in the church outreach hall at 31 N. Pearl St. The brunch will feature a visit by Santa. For more information, visit faithinactioncentral.com or call Nick Dobrowolski at 855-818-3810, ext. 707, or mail nick@bethanyinbridgeton.com. Individuals also are encouraged to bring donations for the church’s food pantry to the 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service.
Egg Harbor City
Christmas on the Avenue parade: Participants are needed for the city’s annual holiday parade down Philadelphia Avenue on Dec. 22. Line up is 5:30 p.m. at 500 London Ave. For information, call Brian Beals at 609-332-1425 or Brenda Ruth at 609-335-1767 or visit the event’s Facebook page.
Hammonton
HAC new location: The Hammonton Arts Center has moved to its new location at 10 S. Second St. The public is welcome to tour the gallery. For more information, call 609-567-5360.
Middle Twp.
American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 is looking for new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Sea Isle City
Holiday beach tags on sale: Limited edition holiday beach tags are available at the 2019 preseason rate of $20 each. Purchase tags at the Tax Office in City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., Room 204, second floor, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, or at the Welcome Center, which is also open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Cash or checks only.
Tuckerton
Free movie night: The classic holiday movie ”White Christmas” will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. It’s free, but registration is required. For information, call 609-296-1470.