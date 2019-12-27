Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: The community is invited to the first meeting of the new year to be held 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Barnegat Township
Free movie: “The Command,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Monday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It’s free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Galloway Township
Art at the library: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center features works by area artists in the exhibit “Local Color, Woodlands, Wildlife and Fields,” through Jan. 18 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, visit gallowayculturalarts.org or on Facebook at Gallowayarts.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Electrical repairs shut library: The local branch of the Ocean County Library will be closed until further notice for electrical repairs, according to a spokeswoman from the county library system. For more information, visit TheOceanCounty-Library.org.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403 or visit library@longportpubliclibrary.org.
Lower Township
Safe exchange zone established: The Lower Township Police Department has established a safe exchange zone in the front police parking lot of the Public Safety Building in the Airport Complex at 1389 Langley Road in the Erma section. The parking spots have posted signs and are painted yellow. The marked area is video recorded by security cameras. The zone has been set up for the protection of residents involved in online transactions, such as a Craig’s List. For more information, visit lowertownshippolice.com.
Middle Township
American Legion recruitment campaign: Thurston Elmer Wood American Legion Post 198 seeks new members. Membership is open to anyone who served during a time of active military conflict. Membership is also available in the Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary. For more information, email adjutant198@gmail.com.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Pleasantville
Library book sale: The Atlantic County Library Foundation book sale continues daily through Dec. 24 at the library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. Proceeds support local library programs. For information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
New Year’s Eve fireworks: The city’s annual fireworks display to welcome the new year will take place 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JFK Boulevard Beach. For more information, call 609-263-8687 or visit VISITSICNJ.com.
Tuckerton
Art Chat: Meet and talk with local artists from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 2 at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The next meeting will be held Jan. 13 and guest speaker will be Mary Ann Hamidy from the Youth Advocacy Program. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Woodbine
Borough Council swearing in: The borough will hold its 2020 swearing-in during the scheduled council meeting 7:30 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. Councilman Eduardo Ortiz will be sworn in for his ninth term by State Senator Michael Testa. Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez will be sworn in for her fourth term by Woodbine Solicitor Richard Tonetta. Mayor William Pikolycky will give his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies. All are invited to attend. For information, call 609-861-5301.
