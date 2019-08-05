Absecon
Citizen of the Year dinner: Roy Talley, chief of the Volunteer Fire Department, will be honored as the 2019 Absecon Citizen of the Year on Aug. 28 at Villa Rifici. Tickets are $40. Space is limited. To RSVP, call 609-204-0600 or email swapforrent@yahoo.com.
Atlantic City
New craft club for adults: The Free Public Library invites residents ages 18 and older to join its new Adult Craft Club. Classes are free, and most supplies are provided. All times are 3 p.m. at the main branch at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Registration is required due to limited space. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075. Aug. 14: Basic Macrame — celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock by learning basic macrame knotting techniques to make bracelets, necklaces and more.
Bridgeton
Jazz fundraiser at the library: The Friends of the Bridgeton Library will present a Jazz Cabernet fundraiser featuring the Irv Mellman Quartet at 6 p.m. Friday at the library, 150 E. Commerce St. Tickets are $15 each or two for $25. Proceeds will be used to purchase books for the library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call 856-451-2620.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets from 7 to 8:15 p.m. first Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559
Longport
Pinochle Club: All levels of players are invited to sit in from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays at the Public Library, 2305 Atlantic Ave. For more information, call 609-487-7403 or visit LongportNJ.Gov/Library.
Pleasantville
English conversation group: Adults are invited to practice their English speaking skills from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 27 at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Blood drive: The Knights of Columbus of Saint Joseph Catholic Church will host a Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday inside the parish auditorium, 44th Street and Central Avenue. To make an appointment, call Joe Koch at 609-408-9253 or register at RedCrossBlood.org.
Somers Point
Vacation Bible School: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road invites kids ages 5 to 12 to attend Vacation Bible School from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19-23. Advance registration is required. For information, call 609-927-2075 or visit LifegateNJ.org.
Surf City
‘How does your garden grow?’: The Ocean County Master Gardeners team will be available from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to answer any lawn, tree, or plant questions at the Ocean County Library, Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Ave. Bring in dying or diseased cuttings and insect pests for diagnosis, identification and recommendations. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Vineland
Family movie and craft: All ages are invited from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Community Event Room at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. “The Lego Movie Part 2,” rated PG, will be shown. The program is free but registration is required. For information, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.