Absecon
2019 Best Flower Pot in Town Garden Party: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its annual event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 10 on the lawn of the Historic Jonathan Pitney House at 57 N. Shore Road. The rain date is July 11. The reception will feature the 25 artists competing for the The Best Pot in Town award and guests may vote for their favorite design. There will be music by Patty Blee and Rodger Gardella, light fare and sangria. Admission is a $10 donation. For information, visit thebestpotintown.com.
Brigantine
Historical museum open for summer: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Galloway Township
SJIA summer mixer: The South Jersey Indian Association invites the community to its summer mixer and law enforcement meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hindu Temple, 571 S. Pomona Road. Police, fire and K-9 units from the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, Galloway Township and the surrounding communities will participate. The event is free. There will be demonstrations, entertainment and a bounce house for kids. For information, email SJIA1947@gmail.com.
Longport
Historical museum opens: The Longport Historical Society Museum and Porch Store at 2305 Atlantic Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays through Labor Day. Michael Cohen’s video “Longport The Way We Were,” is shown every week. For information, call 609-487-7403.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The museum’s patriotic display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Sea Isle City
Town hall meeting: City officials will host a town hall meeting 10 a.m. Saturday in the former public school gymnasium at 4501 Park Road. The purpose of the meeting is to gather input from residents and property owners regarding the future of the public school property. Concept plans will be displayed and information about the existing school building will be shared with the public. For information, visit seaislecitynj.us.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistoricalmuseum.com.
Downtown farmers market: Vendors will sell fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Woodbine
Lincoln Park clean up: The Woodbine Municipal Alliance will hold its annual community clean up of the playground equipment at Lincoln Park along Route 550 from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 29. Volunteers are encouraged to participate. The rain date is July 6. A cookout will follow for those participating. For more information, call Mayor William Pikolycky at 609-861-5301.