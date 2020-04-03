Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meeting canceled: There will no meeting April 8 of the Boardwalk Committee. A group spokeswoman said all meetings are temporarily on hold until gatherings are permitted again. For more information, call 609-335-4932.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor City
Register if you have special medical needs: Mayor Lisa Jiampetti is urging residents who have a medical need or if a member of their family has a medical need to register with the city for special notifications. For assistance, call 609-804-6023. To sign up on the Blackboard Connect link, visit eggharborcity.org.
Lower Township
Food assistance available: Mayor Frank Sippel reminds residents there are five established food banks in the township to assist individuals and/or families experiencing economic hardship. For information, visit the township website or call 609-886-2005, ext. 132. Donations of food items are welcome.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on a predetermined topic. Submissions must be postmarked by Monday. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Sea Isle City
2020 beach tags: The beach tag vending machine in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., is available to the public. The machine accepts cash only. The public can also pre-order seasonal beach tags by using the city’s online beach tag application form. For more information, visit seaisle-citynj.us.
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free service to ensure they are safe in their homes. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone you or send an officer to your door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Wildwood Crest
Public meeting live streamed: The Board of Commissioners meeting 9:30 a.m. Wednesday April 8 will be closed to the public but the borough will provide a live video stream of the meeting via YouTube. A link to the video will be available in the alert box at wildwoodcrest.org or on the borough’s facebook page. Individuals can also listen to the meeting live via conference call. For more information, call the clerk’s office at 609-729-8040.
Sewer payments extended: The borough has extended deadlines for payments of first-quarter sewer rents and 2020 mercantile license fees to May 1, with a 10-day grace period. The previous deadline was April 1. The deadline for payment of 2020 borough mercantile license fees has been extended to June 1. The previous deadline was May 1. For information, call Borough Hall at 609-522-5176.
Woodbine
Municipal budget public hearing: Borough Council introduced its 2020 budget that again calls for no increase in the local purpose tax rate, the 30th consecutive year of no increases, Mayor William Pikolycky said in a news release. A public hearing on the municipal budget will be held 7:30 p.m. April 16.{p align=”center”}
