Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Don Williams, WOND broadcaster and member of the New Jersey Broadcasters Hall of Fame, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Buena Borough
Ribbon cutting ceremony: The Black Diamond Restaurant will hold its grand opening 6 p.m. Sept. 17 at 1200 Central Ave., Minotola. Mayor David Zappariello and Borough Council will attend the ceremony. For more information about the event, call the borough clerk’s office at 856-697-9393, ext. 20.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Trunk or Treat: The EHT High School Renaissance Team will host its fourth annual Trunk or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 12 at the high school parking lot. The family-friendly event will feature music, games and contests. Admission is $5 per child or $10 for families with three or more children. Children belonging to decorated trunks are admitted free. For information, call 609-374-6772.
Folsom
Shred Day: Residents are invited to bring any papers and old documents to be destroyed during the annual Shred Day event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Borough Hall, 1700 12th St. The event is for households only, not for businesses. For more information, call Patricia Gatto at 609-561-3178.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Mays Landing
Art exhibit at library: The Atlantic County Library branch at 40 Farragut Ave. will host the first stop of a traveling art exhibit by South Jersey painter Phil Volk, a Gulf War veteran in active recovery, through Sept. 30. The collection of works, titled “Unfinished Business,” may be viewed during regular library hours. For information, call the library at 609-625-2776.
Surf City
Free movie: “Ocean’s Eight,” rated PG-13, will be shown from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Ocean County Library, Long Beach Island branch, 217 S. Central Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Vineland
Soup kitchen fundraiser: Spirit and Truth Ministries will hold a pasta and meatball fundraiser from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at First United Methodist Church, Seventh and Landis avenues. Proceeds help to feed the hungry in the community.Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for ages 5 and younger. Take out containers will be provided. For information, visit spirittruthsoupkitchen.org.
Church plans ‘Bid-n-Buy’: The Ladies Philoptochos Society of the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Anthony will hold its 21st annual event beginning at 3 p.m. Oct. 19 at 430 Wheat Road. Tickets may be purchased at the door. For information, call Kanella at 609-226-5281 or Yota at 609-319-7792.{p class=”Style158”}Singers wanted: The Singing Ambassadors are looking for people who love to sing. The group is accepting new members ages 14 and older. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Senior Center at Sixth and Elmer streets. For information, call 856-563-0376.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
West Cape May
Wildwood
Downtown farmers market: Vendors will sell fresh fruits, vegetables, plants, flowers, eggs, herbs, baked goods, wine, nuts, candy, candles, jewelry and more from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays through Sept. 28 at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. For information, call 609-523-1602 or visit DOOWW.com.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. Plastic materials that can be donated include grocery shopping bags, produce and bread bags, cereal box liners, ice bags, resealable food bags, case overwrap, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaning bags and bubble wrap. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance meets: The Woodbine Municipal Alliance invites residents to attend its quarterly meeting 5 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. New programming will be discussed. For more information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
Fines for unlicensed dogs: Mayor William Pikolycky reminds animal owners to license their dogs as soon as possible. Animal Control will be issuing summons during the month of September to all unlicensed dogs. For information about fees, call the borough clerk at 609-861-5301.
Community outreach event: Woodbine Manor Apartments at 201 Webster St. invites the public to its free “Fellowship and Fun” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21. There will be food, music, a bounce house and games. Representatives from the Fire Department, the Cape May County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit, Boy Scouts of America, AARP Chapter 5292 and other helping agencies will have displays, exhibits and information to view. There will be a book bag give-away for children. For information or vendor sign up, call Connie or Marilyn at 609-861-2047.
