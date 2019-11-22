Atlantic City
Library offers food for fines program: Atlantic City Free Public Library members with overdue materials can make a non-perishable food donation at either the main library or the Richmond Branch Library in lieu of paying a fine from Nov. 25-Dec. 7. Donated food will be given to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey-Southern Branch. For more information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Free Thanksgiving dinner: Bethany Grace Community Church, in partnership with the Hands of Compassion Ministry, will host a free Thanksgiving day dinner at noon Nov. 28 at the church at 31 N. Pearl St. Volunteers and food/monetary donations are needed. For more information on the dinner or to donate/volunteer, call 855-818-3810 or visit faithinactioncentral.com.
Egg Harbor City
Historical Society meetings: The local Historical Society meets 7 p.m. last Mondays of the month at 533 London Ave. The meetings are open to the community. For information, call 609-965-9073.
Hammonton
Letters to Santa project: Independent Vol. Fire Co. 2 invites children to drop off their letters to Santa in the large red mailbox in front of the fire station at 51 N. White Horse Pike. The mailbox will be open through through Dec. 15. Letters should include the child’s name and return mailing address for a reply to be sent from Santa. The service is free and staffed by volunteers. Donations are appreciated.
Pleasantville
English conversation group: Adults are invited to practice their English speaking skills from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-641-1778 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Sea Isle City
Poinsettia sale: The Italian American Club’s annual poinsettia sale fundraiser runs through Dec. 1. Plants in several sizes, wreaths, door swags and grave blankets are available. Orders will be ready for pick up Dec. 7. For more information, email groovy girlz4209@gmail.com.
Tuckerton
Free movie: “Yesterday,” rated PG-13, will be shown 6 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Woodbine
Participants sought for holiday parade: Mayor William Pikolycky invites local residents and neighboring municipalities to join the borough’s annual holiday parade beginning 6 p.m. Dec. 8. The line up will be behind Woodbine Elementary School. The parade concludes at the Public Safety Building. All parade participants will a plaque, with trophies awarded for best fire/rescue decorated apparatus and marching units. Santa will join with the mayor to light the Christmas tree on the bike path before visiting with children at the Public Safety Building. Parade registration is needed by Nov. 30. For information, call Melissa at 609-231-7963.
Preschool storytime: The local branch of the Cape May County Library at 800 Monroe St. will hold a preschool storytime 10 a.m. Thursdays in November. All children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers are invited. Some storytimes include a craft or sensory activity. Registration is not required. For information, call 609-463-6354 or visit cmclibrary.org.
Decorating with nature demo at the library: The local Cape May County Library branch will host its annual Decorating with Natural Materials demonstration from 3 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. The program will be presented by Joe Alvarez. For more information, call 609-463-6386.
