Atlantic City
Boardwalk Committee meetings: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet 9:30 a.m. March 11 when the committee reconvenes for its first meeting of the year to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Jigsaw puzzlers program: All ages are invited to visit the local branch of the Atlantic County Library at 201 15th St. S. to work on a series of jigsaw puzzles during regular hours through March 30. For information, call 609-266-0110 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group covers the history of Buena Vista Township and Buena Borough. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Folsom
Smoke detectors available: The Collings Lakes Fire Department has smoke detectors available for anyone in need. For more information, call the station at 609-561-9614.
Galloway Township
Democratic Club meeting: The Galloway Port Republic Democratic Club meets 7 p.m. third Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. New members are welcome. For information, call 609-652-9559.
Hammonton
‘Let’s Knit’ Club: Seniors ages 60 and older are invited to bring and work on their knit and crochet projects from 10 to 11:30 a.m. third and fourth Mondays and the Senior Nutrition Site, 310 Bellevue Ave. For information, call 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
Margate
Business Association offers scholarships: Submissions are now being accepted for the Margate Business Association’s Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. Each year, the program awards two $2,500 college scholarships to high school seniors who have attended Margate City schools. Qualifications include the submission of three references, a list of activities and awards and a written essay on the topic of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberrg's mission against climate change. Submissions must be postmarked by April 6. Scholarship winners will be announced in June. Applications are available in high school guidance counselor offices and at margatehasmore.com.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Easter fundraiser: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society is accepting orders for gourmet pretzels and Easter eggs through March 14. The items will be ready for pickup March 30. For more information, call Victoria Champion at 609-892-3919 or place orders in person at the museum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is holding its 10th annual Food Is Love drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and other items through Feb. 29 for the Ecumenical Food Cupboard to provide for local needy families. Donations can be dropped off at the office at 405 22nd St., or call 609-399-0128 for pickup service.
Pleasantville
Homework helpers: Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can get after-school help with homework and English language skills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. For more information, call 609-646-0418 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Casino Night fundraiser: Bishop McHugh Catholic School’s annual Casino Night fundraiser will be held from 6 to 11 p.m. Feb. 22 at The Ocean Drive, 3915 Landis Ave. The cost of admission is $40 per person, which includes a buffet dinner, gaming money and entertainment. There also will be raffle prizes, a 50-50 drawing and a silent auction. Tickets are available at the door or by texting/calling Mags Gleeson at 609-442-0155.
Somers Point
Paint night: Lifegate Church at 296 Bethel Road will hold a paint night fundraiser from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21. All are welcome. Admission is $10. For information, visit lifegatenj.org.
Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited to the next meeting of the Ventnor Democratic Club 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 at the Public Library, 6400 Atlantic Ave. Guest speakers will be freeholder candidates Caren Fitzpatrick, Celeste Fernandez and Nick Polito.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
