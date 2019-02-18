Atlantic City
Job Corps orientations: The library will host Job Corps orientations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at its main branch, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is open to ages 16-24 who need a high school diploma. For more information, call Kim Webster at 856-305-7388.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For information, call 856-466-4654.
Egg Harbor Township
”The Little Mermaid”: The Alder Avenue Middle School theater group invites the community to it production of “The Little Mermaid” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $5. For information, email mccaffek@eht.k12.nj.us.
Galloway Township
African American buffet: Macedonia Baptist Church, County Boulevard and Pittsburgh Avenue in South Egg Harbor invites the public to an all-you-can-eat dinner on Saturday. There will be two seatings, from 1 to 3 p.m. and 3:15 to 5 p.m. Admission is $12 adults, $7 ages 8-12, $4 ages 6-7, and free ages 5 and younger. For more information, call 609-965-4211.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Pleasantville
Middle School Parent Partners meeting: All parents of middle school students are invited to attend a Teacher-PTO meeting from 5:30 to 6:30 Tuesday in the library at the Middle School of Pleasantville, 801 Mill Road. The event will be preceded by a poetry workshop from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with language arts coach Jeanine Doms and librarian Allison Daub, who will explain how poetry can reduce stress and increase academic skills in students. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-703-1242.
Sea Isle City
Bingo nights: The Italian-American Club will host monthly Bingo games third Wednesdays of each month at the Italian-American Club at 309 JFK Blvd. The cost is $35 for 10 games. Doors open 6 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited.
West Cape May
Pizza & Family Movie Nights: The Environmental Commission will host a free pizza and movie night from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway. The theme of each movie is the importance of the natural environment and preceded by a talk by local naturalists.