Atlantic City
Library offers food for fines exchange: Through Saturday, people with overdue library materials can make a food donation at the main library or the Richmond branch in lieu of paying a fine. Food will be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch. For more information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or visit ACFPL.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Aspie Empowerment Group: Teens with Asperger’s syndrome are welcome to meet with others for a social group 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Ave. Snacks will be provided. For information, call 609-927-8664.
Margate
Clothing drive: An “Empty Your Closet” clothing drive to benefit the Atlantic City Rescue Mission will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Margate Log Cabin, 608 N. Jerome Ave. The project is organized by high school students Emma Vesey, Sela Mesham and Megan Dougherty. Bring donations of men’s, women’s and children’s clothing to the rear of the building and volunteers will greet donors at their vehicle and assist in carrying clothing into the building. Bedding and towels also will be accepted.
Millville
Mr. Millville contest: Twelve students will compete for Millville High School’s 2020 Mr. Millville contest 6 p.m. Friday at the Middle School Lakeside Performing Arts Center, 2 Sharp St. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
Ocean City
Free rabies clinic: Pet owners are invited to bring their dogs to get vaccinated from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Ocean City Fire Department, 550 Asbury Ave. Proof of rabies vaccination is required to receive a dog license. The fees are $7 for a dog that has been neutered or spayed or $10 for dogs that have not been neutered or spayed. A late fee of an additional $4 will occur after March 31. For information, call 609-525-9328.
Pleasantville
Meet your county surrogate: Adults in the community are invited to a free information event 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic County Library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The surrogate’s office provides assistance in legal matters such as guardianships, estates and wills.
Sea Isle City
Christmas tree disposal: The Department of Public Works will collect live Christmas trees each Friday in January. Residents are reminded to remove all decorations, including tinsel, before placing their trees on the curb for collection. For information, call 609-263-6000.
Surf City
Free movie at the library: ”The Pursuit of Happyness,” rated PG-13, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Long Beach Island branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. To register to attend, call 609-494-2480.
