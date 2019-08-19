Atlantic City
Rotary Club hosts boat ride: Members and friends of the Atlantic City Rotary Club are invited to meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gardner’s Basin for a boat ride on Cruizin 1 to watch practice sessions for Wednesday’s air show. The cost is $25 and includes lunch and the ride; guests who bring their lunch pay $15. For information, call 609-541-3638.
Barnegat Township
Cranberry bog lecture: Cloverdale Farm County Park will present “The Nature of a Cranberry Bog,” from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Ocean County Library branch at 112 Burr St. The program is free but registration is requested. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Buena Vista Township
Historical Society meets: The Buena Historical Society meets 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Town Hall, 890 Harding Highway/Route 40. The group recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Meetings are free to attend and open to the public. Refreshments are served. For more information, call Debra Casazza at 856-466-4654.
Cape May
Summer outdoor Shabbat service: Beth Judah Temple will host an outdoor Shabbat service 6 p.m. Friday on the beach across from the Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Ave. All are welcome. Bring a beach chair. Those who wish to stay after services are welcome to bring a vegetarian dish to share. In case of inclement weather, this service will be cancelled. For directions, 609-884-7011.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library brach at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
English conversation group: Area residents new to speaking English are invited to join conversations on a variety of topics from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Northfield
School supply drive at Beth Israel: Beth Israel is collecting new school supplies for local children in need. Supplies should be dropped off during business hours on or before Friday at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road. For information, call 609-641-3600.
Ocean City
Rotary Club summer meeting: The Rotary Club of Ocean City–Upper Township will meet Thursday at Uncle Bill’s Pancakes, 21st Street and Asbury Avenue. The program will feature a presentation about the Police Unity Bike Tour. Visiting Rotarians to South Jersey are encouraged to attend. For more information, call Jim Chadwick, club president, at 609-827-4670 or visit facebook.com/ oceancityuppertownship rotary
Sea Isle City
Prescription drop box: The Police Department has a medicine drop box set up in the lobby of City Hall, 233 JFK Blvd., to allow residents and visitors to safely and anonymously dispose of unused and unwanted prescription medications. The lobby is open 24 hours. For information, call the SICPD at 609-263-4311.
Stafford Township
Quilters group: The Pieceful Shores Quilt Guild meets 1 p.m. third Wednesdays and 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Bay Ave Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Shelly Gishe at 609-312-7692 or Betty Maquire at 609-812-9348.
Surf City
Friends book sale: The Friends of the Island Library will hold a book sale from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Ocean County Library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. Get six books for $1. Proceeds support library programs. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Vineland
CBD oil information program: Victor Dziuba will talk about the research-backed benefits of cannabinoids from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Public Library, 1058 E. Landis Ave. The free program is for adults ages 18 and older. Registration is required. For informtion, call 856-794-4244, ext. 4243.
Wildwood
Unity event: The community is invited to the inaugural Cape May County Block Party Reunion planned for 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fox Park, 6503 Ocean Ave. The family-friendly event will feature food, games, vendors and music by DJs. it is organized by Chris Hines, president of the Middle Township Teen Center and CEO of Top Kids Mentor Program. For information, call 609-553-1505.