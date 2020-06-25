Absecon
ACAA hosts weekly music series: Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance invites the community to join its Living Room Series 7 p.m. Thursdays streaming live via facebook.com/abseconarts. The weekly jam series features local musicians. For information, visit abseconarts.com.
Best Flower Pot in Town Contest: The deadline to pick up a terra cotta pot to enter the annual flower pot decorating contest sponsored by Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance is extended to June 30. Pots are available on a first come, first serve basis. Participants must register and purchase their pots via PayPal. Instruction for non-contact pickup are on the group’s facebook page. The winner will be announced at the annual Garden Party, tentatively set for 6 p.m. July 29 at the Jonathan Pitney House, 57 N. Shore Road, with a rain date of July 30. There will be light fare, live music and a silent auction for the decorated pots. Tickets are $10, ages 10 and younger $3.
Atlantic City
Rotary meeting: The Rotary Club will meet Thursday to install new officers for 2020-21. President elect John Heinz will be installed with the new slate of officers. All Rotarians and guests and members of the public are invited to attend the meeting, which will be held in the sixth floor ballroom at the Claridge Hotel. The program begins at 6 p.m. A hot buffet will be open at 5:30 p.m. for $5 for nonmembers. The ballroom is large enough for safe social distancing, said a spokesman. Face masks are recommended, but are optional. For more information, call 709-703-9000 or 609-541-3638.
Brigantine
American Legion Auxiliary will assist quarantined vets: The Kline-McAnney American Legion Auxiliary Unit 396 offers assistance to local veterans and senior citizens who are homebound as a result of the COVID-19 self-quarantine measures. Auxiliary members can run errands and provide other services based on need on a first-come, first-served basis, the auxiliary announced in a new release. For information, call Rita Pagaloutus at 609-412-1851.
Egg Harbor Township
Historical Society seeks pandemic stories: The Greate Egg Harbour Township Historical Society would like residents to share their stories of life in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Email submissions to GEHTHSMuseum@aol.com or mail to 6647 West Jersey Ave., Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234.
Lower Township
Town Hall drop box: Mayor Frank Sippel would like residents to know Town Hall doors are closed to the public for health concerns but a drop box has been set up for any communication with municipal government. For more information, visit townshipoflower.org.
Margate
July 4th fireworks: The annual fireworks display sponsored by the Margate Mothers’ Association will be held on the beach between Huntington and Granville avenues on Independence Day. Fireworks start at approximately 9 p.m.
Sea Isle City
Save a Turtle T-shirts on sale: Members of Environmental Commission will sell 2020 Save a Turtle T-shirts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in front of the Community Lodge at 300 JFK Blvd., adjacent to the Welcome Center. In the event of inclement weather, the T-shirts will be sold through the front window of the Community Lodge. The cost is $10 for short sleeve and $15 for long sleeve.
Citizen Call Check program: Local senior adults or physically disabled residents may sign up for a free safety check service. Once registered, residents place a phone call to the Police Department each morning to check in. If the police don’t receive a call by 11 a.m. each day, they will either phone the resident or send an officer to the door. For information, call 609-263-4311, ext. 2223 or 2246, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Wildwood
Music in the Plaza: Listen to live bands perform in an outdoor venue 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3, at Byrne Plaza, 3400 Pacific Ave. Free parking. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Follow social distancing guidelines. For information, visit DOOWW.com or facebook at Wildwood by the Sea.
Wildwood Crest
Summer music series schedule change: The borough’s first show of its 2020 Summer Music Series will be held 7:30 p.m. July 11 at Centennial Park, Fern Road and Ocean Avenue. For information, call 609-523-0202 or visit wildwoodcrest.org.
