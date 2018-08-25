Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesday: The film “My Friend Dahmer,” rated R, will be shown 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. The teen program is open to ages 12 to 18. New members are welcome. It’s free to attend. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Historical Museum open: The Brigantine Historical Society’s museum has a large collection of photos and artifacts representing the island’s history. Visitors are welcome from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Sept. 3. Admission is free but donations are accepted. The museum is at 3625 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd. For information, call 609-266-1159.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Staff will provide hands-on help to patrons at the Cape May County Library from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Call for artists: The EHT Nature Reserve will hold its third annual Art in the Park exhibition from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15. The rain date is Sept. 16. Artists are invited to submit works with a focus on nature. If you would like to participate, email Kimberly Tullio at katjss@verizon.net.
Folsom
Volunteers needed: The borough is looking for residents interested in helping with special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-561-3178.
Hammonton
Open rec event: Youth are invited to an open recreation night from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-567-2900.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Genealogy Club guest speaker: Rich Viet will talk about Monmouth County cemeteries 7 p.m. Tuesday at the next meeting of the Genealogy Club of Little Egg Harbor. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served. The club meets at the Community Center, 641 Radio Road. For information, call 609-597-5222 or visit gcleh.org.
Mays Landing
Coffee with a Cop: The community is invited to meet with police officers in a relaxed and comfortable setting from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike. For information, call 609-382-4727 or visit ShopHamilton.com.
Ocean Township
Yarn Benders: Adults are invited to bring their knitting needles for a weekly session with other crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 112 Main St., Waretown. All skill levels are welcome. The program is free. For information, call 609-693-5133 or 609-971-0514, ext. 7602.
Sea Isle City
Wedding vow renewal ceremony: Married couples who met, fell in love or are enjoying their “happily ever after” in Sea Isle City are invited to renew their wedding vows at a free noon ceremony Sept. 8 at Excursion Park. Mayor Leonard Desiderio will preside. To register, call 609-263-8687, ext. 103.
, or email name and phone number to sicpublicrelations@seaislecitynj.us.
Somers Point
Garden Club meeting: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet Sept. 4 at the Senior Citizen Center, Ambler Road and Massachusetts Avenue, to kick off its 2018-19 meeting schedule. Doors open 6:45 p.m. President Sally Pietrofitta will outline club programs and beautification projects. Annual dues of $10 will be collected. New members are welcome. For information, call Sally at 609-927-4147, after 5 p.m.
{a}Strathmere{/a}
Mahjong at the library: Players meet Wednesdays at the Schiavo Library at 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. Lessons may also be scheduled with Wendy. For times and more information, call 609-486-6265.
{a}Wildwood{/a}
Historical Museum tours: The Historical Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the summer. Admission is free. Group visits can be arranged. For information, call 609-523-0277 or email wildwoodhistoricalsociety@hotmail.com.{p class=”font_8”}