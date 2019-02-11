Atlantic City
Job Corps orientations: The library will host Job Corps orientations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at its main branch, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is open to ages 16-24 who need a high school diploma. For more information, call Kim Webster at 856-305-7388.
Brigantine
Coloring for stress relief: The local branch of the Atlantic County Library at 201 15th St. S. invites all ages to stop in anytime during regular hours through March 30 to relax by coloring pages. Materials are supplies. For information, call 609-266-0110 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Hammonton
Valentine’s dance for seniors: The Senior Center at 310 Bellevue Ave. will host a lunch and dance from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday for any Atlantic County residents ages 60 and older. The Vintage Jazz Band will perform. Lunch will be provided for a donation of $1. Reservations for lunch are required. For information, call Carol Tucker at 609-645-7700, ext. 6537.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Margate
Tai chi at the library: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursdays on the second floor of the Martin Bloom Pavilion. All skill levels are welcome. Bring something to drink and dress in comfortable shoes and clothes. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Pleasantville
African American Film Festival: The Atlantic County Library will host a three-part African-American Film Festival at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 23 and March 2 at the branch library at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The program is free and open to adults. Contact the library for movie titles. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 609-641-1778.
Stafford Township
Fishing show: The annual Southern Regional Fishing Flea Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 at Southern Regional Middle School, 75 Cedar Bridge Road, Manahawkin. There will be over 100 tables of new and used fishing gear and tackle. Experts Harold Eckett and Chuck Nagel will present 45-minute informational seminars beginning from 9 to 10:30 am. Admission is $4. Children 12 and younger are free when accompanied by an adult. Proceeds benefit the Southern Regional High School Fishing Club. For information, call 609-597-9481, ext. 2120.
Surf City
Winter book sale: The Friends of the Island Library will hold a two-day fundraising book sale to help provide programs and improvements at the branch. Drop in anytime from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 at 217 S. Central Ave. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Vineland
Church celebrates Black History Month: New Bethel AME Church at 414 N. Seventh St. invites the community to a Black History Month program 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17. For more information, call 856-691-1349.
Church yard sale: The South Vineland United Methodist Church at Main Road and Sherman Avenue will hold its indoor/outdoor yard sale first Saturdays of the month through June from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The public is welcome. For more information, call 856-692-2152.
Feb. 24th @ 3:30pm- New Bethel AME Church at 414 N. Seventh St. Annual Fellowship Service, Rev. Claude Rozier of St. John AME Zion Church in Mizpah, NJ will be the guest preacher. For more info call 856-691-1349.
Singers wanted: The Singing Ambassadors are looking for people who love to sing. The group is accepting new members ages 14 and older. Meetings are held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays at the Senior Center at Sixth and Elmer streets. For information, call 856-563-0376.
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
West Cape May
Pizza & Family Movie Nights: The Environmental Commission will host free pizza and movie nights from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 and March 22 at Borough Hall, 732 Broadway. The theme of each movie is the importance of the natural environment and preceded by a talk by local naturalists. Composting Geo Bins will be available for purchase at each event.
Wildwood
Woodbine
Municipal Alliance meeting: The quarterly meeting of the Woodbine Municipal Alliance will be held 5 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. The meeting is open to the public and all are invited to attend. For information, call the mayor’s office at 609-861-5301.
Youth baseball sign-ups: The Recreation Commission has begun early registration for tee ball, instructional baseball and softball, minor and major baseball and softball and senior baseball. Forms are available at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Registration forms also will be available at open gym from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Fees are $35 per player or $50 per family and will be collected at a later date. All sign-ups must be completed by Feb. 1. For information, call 609-374-0502 or email woodbinerecreation@yahoo.com.
Staying healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor six classes designed to teach those 51 years and older how to become healthy and stay that way as they age. Sessions will be held at the Community Center, 812 Longfellow St., from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6, 13, 20, 27, and March 6 and 13. Lunch will be provided. Anybody who completes the entire program will receive a $50 gift card. Registration is required. Seating is limited. For information, call Lisa Pilli at 609-522-5960 or email lisa@capeassist.org.{p align=”center”}