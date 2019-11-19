Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: Matthew Doherty, executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. He will talk about atrial fibrillation ablations in heart disease. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Chelsea Neighborhood Association: The next monthly meeting will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Residential Building at Stockton University. Guest speaker will be Lance B. Landgraf Jr., director of planning and Develop-ment, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, with Dan Donohoe, who will discuss the newly created online mapping tool for the City of Atlantic City. Also, Charles Goodman will provide an update about the organization of Citizens Against Change of Government. For information, call Carol Ruffu at 609-348-8887 or email cruffu@comcast.net.
Bridgeton
Free Thanksgiving dinner: Bethany Grace Community Church, in partnership with the Hands of Compassion Ministry, will host a free Thanksgiving day dinner at noon Nov. 28 at the church at 31 N. Pearl St. Volunteers and food/monetary donations are needed. For more information on the dinner or to donate/volunteer, call 855-818-3810 or visit faithinactioncentral.com.
Buena Vista Township
Veterans event: All Buena Borough, Buena Vista Township and Folsom residents are invited to attend a free program honoring local U.S. Armed Forces veterans beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Buena Vista Township Hall, 890 Harding Highway. The event is hosted by the Emilio Marandino V.F.W. Post 158. There will be refreshments and coffee. For information, call 856-466-4654.
Egg Harbor Township
‘Annie Jr.’ musical: Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, will present its fall musical “Annie Jr.” 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets in advance are $8 for students, $10 for adults. At the door: $10 students, $12 adults. For information, call 609-653-1199 or visit ACSEHT.org.
Hammonton
Letters to Santa project: Independent Vol. Fire Co. 2 invites children to drop off their letters to Santa in the large red mailbox in front of the fire station at 51 N. White Horse Pike. The mailbox will be open through through Dec. 15 Letters should include the child’s name and return mailing address written legibly. A reply will be sent to the child from Santa. It is not necessary to include return postage. The service is free and staffed by volunteers. Donations are appreciated.
Mays Landing
Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HTGOP.
Northfield
Operation Gratitude: Beth Israel is collecting care package items through Dec. 6 for members of the military, first responders and veterans as part of the national Operation Gratitude program. Items must be new and unopened. Bring donations to the synagogue office at 2501 Shore Road. For information and a list of needed items, call 609-641-3600.
Ocean Township
Yarn Benders: Adults are invited to bring their knitting needles for a weekly session with other crafters from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 112 Main St., Waretown. All skill levels are welcome. The program is free. For information, call 609-693-5133 or 609-971-0514, ext. 7602.
Pleasantville
Homework helpers: Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can get after school help with homework and English language skills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. For more information, call 609-646-1603.
Sea Isle City
Bingo nights: The Italian-American Club hosts monthly games on third Wednesdays of the month at the Italian-American Club at 309 JFK Blvd. The cost is $35 for 10 games. Doors open 6 p.m. and games begin at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Food will be available for purchase.
Stafford Township
Quilters group: The Pieceful Shores Quilt Guild meets 1 p.m. third Wednesdays and 7 p.m. fourth Thursdays at the Bay Ave Community Center, 775 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Shelly Gishe at 609-312-7692 or Betty Maquire at 609-812-9348
Woodbine
Preschool storytime: The local branch of the Cape May County Library at 800 Monroe St. will hold a preschool storytime 10 a.m. Thursdays in November. All children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers are invited. Some storytimes include a craft or sensory activity. Registration is not required. For information, call 609-463-6354 or visit cmclibrary.org.{p class=”xmsonormal”}
