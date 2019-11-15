Atlantic City
Chelsea Neighborhood Association: The next monthly meeting will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Stockton University Academic Center, 10 S. Albany Ave., third floor. Guest speaker will be Lance B. Landgraf Jr., director of planning and development, Casino Reinvestment Development Authority. Limited parking spaces are available in the garage across from the university on Atlantic Avenue. For information, call Carol Ruffu at 609-348-8887 or email cruffu@comcast.net.
Avalon
Meet to knit: All levels of knitters are welcome to get together to share techniques and ideas from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays at the Public Library, 235 32nd St. The program is free. For information, call 609-967-7155 or visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Bridgeton
Free Thanksgiving dinner: Bethany Grace Community Church, in partnership with the Hands of Compassion Ministry, will host a free Thanksgiving day dinner at noon Nov. 28 at the church at 31 N. Pearl St. Volunteers and food/monetary donations are needed. For more information on the dinner or to donate/volunteer, call 855-818-3810 or visit faithinactioncentral.com.
Buena Vista Township
Veterans event: All Buena Borough, Buena Vista Township and Folsom residents are invited to attend a free program honoring local U.S. Armed Forces veterans beginning 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Buena Vista Township Hall, 890 Harding Highway. The event is hosted by the Emilio Marandino V.F.W. Post 158. There will be refreshments and coffee. For information, call 856-466-4654.
Hammonton
Letters to Santa project: Independent Vol. Fire Co. 2 invites children to drop off their letters to Santa in the large red mailbox in front of the fire station at 51 N. White Horse Pike. The mailbox will be open through through Dec. 15 Letters should include the child’s name and return mailing address written legibly. A reply will be sent to the child from Santa. It is not necessary to include return postage. The service is free and staffed by volunteers. Donations are appreciated.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Electrical repairs shut library: The local branch of the Ocean County Library will be closed until further notice for electrical repairs, according to a spokeswoman from the county library system. The repairs are a result of a power surge from an Atlantic City Electric transformer located on the perimeter of Mathistown Road. For more information, visit TheOceanCounty Library.org.
Margate
Margate Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Christmas program: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society will host its fifth annual School House Christmas program 6 p.m. Tuesday at the historical museum at the Hilda Frame Schoolhouse, 3410 Nesco Road. All are welcome. There will be performances by the Mullica Township School Coyote Chorus under the direction of Jamie Ocheske and a solo and song fest of Christmas Carols with Vic Werner. There will be a visit from Santa Claus and light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Pleasantville
Nominations sought for business awards: The Pleasantville Economic Development, Tourism and Special Events Advisory Committee seeks nominations for its Business of the Year awards under the categories of Established Business and Outstanding Business. The business must be involved in the community and be a sustainable business for at least three years. Nomination forms are available at City Hall or email Pleasantvillebiz@gmail.com. The deadline for submission is Dec. 1.
Tuckerton
Holiday recipe swap: Bring in one to three of your favorite recipes to photocopy and share with others from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. Samples are welcome, but attendees should realize the program may contain potential allergens. To register, call 609-296-1470.
{/a}{/div}{div class=”twDescription”} {/div}{/div}{/div}{div class=”twDescription”}{div class=”twDescription”}{div}{a}Vineland {/a}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}Soles 4 Souls drive: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is collecting all sizes of new and slightly worn shoes through December for the Soles 4 Souls organization to distribute to countries where many people do not have shoes. For more information, call 856-696-3944.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.