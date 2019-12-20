Atlantic City
Free interactive movie at the library: Families are invited from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday to watch a classic holiday movie and interact with the characters using provided props at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. Children will make a simple craft following the movie. Registration is required for this event. For information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3050, or visit ACFPL.org.
Barnegat Township
Holiday movies: "Eight Crazy Nights," rated PG, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. It's free to attend. Call to register. For information, call 609-698-3331.
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Egg Harbor City
Needlecraft group: The ‘Love at First Stitch' group will meet from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. The program is open to teens and adults. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Art at the library: The Galloway Cultural Arts Center features works by area artists in the exhibit “Local Color, Woodlands, Wildlife and Fields,” through Jan. 18 at the Atlantic County Library branch at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, visit gallowayculturalarts.org or on Facebook at Gallowayarts.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Electrical repairs shut library: The local branch of the Ocean County Library will be closed until further notice for electrical repairs, according to a spokeswoman from the county library system. For more information, visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Mays Landing
Republican Club meets: The Hamilton Township Republican Club meets 6:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at Cousin Mario’s Italian Restaurant and Pizzaria, 5401 Harding Highway. New members are welcome. For more information, visit Facebook.com/HTGOP.
Millville
MSHS seeks graduation information: Millville Senior High School’s Class of 2020 will begin preparing for graduation and seeks information about individuals who have died, but would have been a part of the Class of 2020 had they continued through Millville Public Schools. For information, call the school at 856-327-6040.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Northfield
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Sea Isle City
New Year's Eve fireworks: The city's annual fireworks display to welcome the new year will take place 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31 at the JFK Boulevard Beach. For more information, call 609-263-8687 or visit VISITSICNJ.com.
Surf City
Free afternoon movie: The 2019 live action film "The Lion King," rated PG, will be shown 1 p.m. Friday at the Ocean County Library branch at 217 S. Central Ave. Registration is requested. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Kwanzaa craft: All ages are invited to make a Kwanzaa craft to take home from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the at the Ocean County Library branch at 380 Bay Ave. For information, call 609-296-1470.
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative through the Trex company to collect and recycle plastic bags and similar materials. If the borough collects more than 500 pounds worth of plastic refuse in a six-month span, the Trex company will donate a composite bench to the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. All materials should be clean, dry and free of food residue. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.
Woodbine
Borough Council swearing in: The borough will hold its 2020 swearing-in during the scheduled council meeting 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2 at the Municipal Building, 501 Washington Ave. Councilman Eduardo Ortiz will be sworn in for his ninth term by State Senator Michael Testa. Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez will be sworn in for her fourth term by Woodbine Solicitor Richard Tonetta. Mayor William Pikolycky will give his annual State of the Borough address following the swearing-in ceremonies. All are invited to attend. For information, call 609-861-5301.
