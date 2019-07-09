Absecon
Storytime for kids: Preschoolers and their parents are invited 10 a.m. Wednesdays for storytime and crafts at the Public Library, 305 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-646-2228.
Atlantic City
Library hosts civil rights exhibit: The African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey has brought its exhibit “A Time for Change: Civil Rights in South Jersey” to the main library’s first floor until the end of the month. It can be viewed for free during normal library hours. The exhibit is a series of freestanding panels with images and text chronicling some of the key events and personalities that helped define New Jersey’s role in the Civil Rights Movement. For more information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3112.
Bridgeton
Woodruff Museum tours: A guide is available to discuss the Native American relics displayed in the Woodruff Museum of Indian Artifacts from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. There are more than 30,000 pieces laid out in display cases, all from the Lenni Lenape of South Jersey. The program is free. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Historical museum open for summer: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city seeks residents interested in helping with environmental programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Mahjong at the library: Learn the game and play with others 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. Bring a current year gaming card and game sets if you have them. For information, call 609-294-1197 or visit TheOceanCountyLibrary.org.
Margate
Tai chi in the park: The weekly tai chi program is held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays in the park at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. All skill levels are welcome. Bring a water bottle and wear comfortable clothing. For information, call 609-822-4700.
Millville
Pine Barrens talk: Countryside Garden Club will host a talk by Mark Demitroff titled Our Forest Heritage: Pine Belt Employments, at 2 p.m. Thursday at Riverfront Renaissance Center for the Arts, 22 N. High St. The lecture is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. For more information, call 856-835-3426.
Northfield
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive. The group welcomes past and prospective members for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-470-1032.
Sea Isle City
Beach Patrol open house: The public is invited to guided tours through Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Headquarters on the 44th Street beach from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday and Saturday. Displayed will be equipment, awards from competitions and photos from past decades. For information, visit sicbp.com.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. This year, the museum features an expanded gift shop. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwood historicalmuseum.com.
Woodbine
Annual Kids Carnival: The borough’s eighth annual Kids Carnival will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 at Lincoln Park along Route 550, announces Councilwoman Mary Helen Perez. The event will be held rain or shine. There will be a DJ to provide music, pony rides, exhibits, demonstrations and refreshments, all for free. For information, call 609-778-8172.