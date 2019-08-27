Atlantic City
Rotary Club guest speaker: James Plousis, chairman of the Casino Control Commission, will be the guest speaker at Thursday’s Atlantic City Rotary Club meeting at the Claridge Hotel, sixth floor meeting room. Rotary meetings are open to the public and free to attend. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. The program begins 6 p.m. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Barnegat Township
Get resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Little Egg Harbor Twp.
‘My Summer Vacation’ tales: Actress Michele LaRue will give free performances of “Miss Esther’s Guest,” by Sarah Orne Jewett, and “The Nice People,” by Henry Cuyler Bunner, 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Ocean County Library, 290 Mathistown Road. For information, call 609-294-1197.
Vineland
Participants needed for public survey: Main Street Vineland is requesting the public’s help in a survey about the development of downtown Vineland — The Ave. The online survey asks about people’s current impressions of the downtown, shopping habits, choices for future businesses and their vision for the future of the downtown. To take the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9JQM6Y5. The deadline to respond is Sept. 8. For more information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Wildwood Crest
Green Team collecting plastic bags: The borough’s Green Team is taking part in an initiative to collect and recycle plastic bags to earn a composite bench for the community. Collection sites are at Borough Hall, the Wildwood Crest Pier Recreation Center and the Joseph Von Savage Memorial Pool. For more information, call Deborah Rogers at 609-729-8089.