Atlantic City
Venice Park Civic Association: The community is invited to the first meeting of the new year to be held 6:30 p.m. Jan. 9 at 2125 N. Riverside Drive. For more information, call 609-328-1484.
Buena Vista Township
Township Committee reorganization: The annual Township Committee reorganization meeting will be held 7 p.m. Monday at the Municipal Complex, 890 Harding Hwy. For information, call 856-697-2100 or visit buenavistanj.com.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403 or visit library@longport- publiclibrary.org.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Ocean City
Fairness in Taxes meeting: The community group representing all property owners of Ocean City will meet from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday in Room 110, Chris Maloney Auditorium, Free Public Library, 17th Street and Haven Avenue. All are welcome. For more information, call 609-814-0056 or visit FairnessInTaxes.com.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Stafford Township
Free movie: The community is invited to watch “Murder by Death,” rated PG, from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at the Pine Street Recreation Building in Manahawkin. There will be free popcorn. For more information, call 609-597-1000, ext. 8583.
Surf City
Blood pressure screening: The Long Beach Island Health Department will give free blood pressure screenings from 11 a.m. to noon Jan. 7 at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 217 S. Central Ave. For information, call 609-494-2480.
Vineland
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. The next meeting will be held Jan. 13 and guest speaker will be Mary Ann Hamidy from the Youth Advocacy Program. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
Woodbine
Stay healthy classes for seniors: Cape Assist will sponsor seven classes designed to teach residents ages 51 years and older to stay healthy. Sessions will be held at the Community Center located at 812 Longfellow St. The sessions are scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Jan. 8 and running through Feb. 19. Lunch will be provided. All those completing the seven sessions will receive two $25 gift cards. Seating is limited and registration is required. For information, call Alana at 609-552-5960 or email alana@capeassist.org.
