Atlantic City
Library offers food for fines exchange: Through Saturday, people with overdue library materials can make a food donation at the main library or the Richmond branch in lieu of paying a fine. Food will be donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch. For more information, call 609-345-2269, ext. 3075 or visit ACFPL.org.
Boardwalk Committee meetings: Residents, civic associations, Boardwalk businesses and other groups are invited to meet 9:30 a.m. March 11 when the committee reconvenes for its first meeting of the year to discuss community improvement ideas. The group meets in Room 150, Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk. Light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-335-4932.
Barnegat Township
Art at the library: Frank Grasso will share his photographs of local wildlife and scenery through Jan. 31 at the local branch of the Ocean County Library, 112 Burr St. The free exhibit can be viewed during normal business hours. For more information, call 609-698-3331 or visit theoceancountylibrary.org/events.
Brigantine
Seashore Purls: Residents of all ages are invited to meet with others for knitting, crocheting and socializing from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursdays at the Community Center, 265 42nd St. It’s free to attend. For information, call 609-266-1751.
Egg Harbor City
Needlecraft group: The ‘Love at First Stitch' group meets from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. The program is open to teens and adults. For information, call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Income tax seminar: Mike Couch from Campaign for Working Families will present an overview of the current tax laws from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Ave. The program is free but registration is required. For information, call 609-927-8664.
Kiwanis meeting: The Northfield-Linwood Kiwanis Club meets from 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at La Pizzatega, New Road, Linwood. The group welcomes past and prospective members in the communities of southeastern Atlantic and upper Cape May counties for fellowship and community volunteerism. For information, call 609-287-2795 or visit NJKiwanis.org.
Longport
Art at the library: The Public Library at 2305 Atlantic Ave. hosts exhibits of local artists. Any artist wishing to display work should call 609-487-7403 or visit library@longportpubliclibrary.org.
Northfield
Book club for girls: All middle school-aged girls are invited to talk about books, short stories, poetry and other works from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. Snacks will be served. It’s free to attend. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean City
Winter food drive: The Ocean City Board of Realtors is holding its 10th annual Food Is Love drive to collect food, including canned items, juice, microwaveable meals and other items through Feb. 29 for the Ecumenical Food Cupboard to provide for local needy families. Donations can be dropped off at the office at 405 22nd St., or call 609-399-0128 for pickup service.
Pleasantville
Meet your county surrogate: Adults in the community are invited to a free information event 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Atlantic County Library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. The surrogate's office provides assistance in legal matters such as guardianships, estates and wills. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Somers Point
Blood drive: Lifegate Church will hold a Red Cross blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the church, 296 Bethel Road. The community is invited to participate. To make an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code Lifegate. Donors will receive a Dunkin coupon for a free hot coffee and doughnut.
Surf City
Woman’s Club seeks members: The Woman’s Club of Vineland is looking for women interested in helping the community with various projects and meeting women with similar interests. For more information, call 856-692-3977.
