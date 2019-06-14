Absecon:
2019 Best Flower Pot in Town Garden Party: The Absecon Cultural Arts Alliance will host its annual event from 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 10 on the lawn of the Historic Jonathan Pitney House at 57 N. Shore Road. The rain date is July 11. The reception will feature the 25 artists competing for the The Best Pot in Town award and guests may vote for their favorite design. There will be music by Patty Blee and Rodger Gardella, light fare and sangria. Admission is a $10 donation. Proceeds from the event will be used to promote an appreciation of the arts through education and art-related experiences. For information, visit thebestpotintown.com.
Atlantic City
Third Ward Cleanup Day: Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and the Westside/Third Ward Neighborhood Association invite residents to join in a neighborhood cleanup from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22. The rain date is June 29. A free document shredding truck will be available to the community at Blaine and Ohio avenues during the event.
Lower Township
‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive: The Lower Township fire and police departments will host their second annual Battle of the Badges blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22 at the Erma Volunteer Fire Company Hall, 415 Breakwater Road. Donors will receive a free Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last. To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: Lower Twp Battle. For more informatin, call Lt. Douglas Whitten at 609-886-1619 or email Whitten@lowertownshippolice.com.
MargateConcerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
North Wildwood
Summer outdoor Shabbat services: Beth Judah Temple will host outdoor Shabbat services at 6:30 p.m. June 21 and July 26 at the Booth Amphitheatre, Second and Ocean avenues, to be conducted by Rabbi Ron Isaacs. In case of inclement weather, services will move to the Temple at Spencer and Pacific avenues. All are welcome. For information, call the Beth Judah office at 609-522-7541.
Sea Isle City
Full moon yoga: NJ Beach Yoga will host a free full moon beach yoga class 8 p.m. Monday at the 29th Street beach. All are welcome. Bring a towel or mat. For information, call 609-602-3398.
Vineland
Juneteenth event: Tri-City H.O.P.E. and The Boys & Girls Club will present a Juneteenth Freedom Celebration from noon to 5 p.m. June 22 at the Boys & Girls Club, 560 Crystal Ave., Vineland. The free, multi-cultural event will feature entertainment, an amateur boxing show, food, a bounce house, face painting and vendors. Vendor spaces are $10, free for nonprofits. Space is limited. For more information, call Jerry Young at 856-369-5843, Terry Gould at 856-332-4488 or the Boys & Girls Club at 856-696-4190.
Wildwood
Historical Society museum reopens: The George Boyer Museum at 3907 Pacific Ave. is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays during the summer. For information, call 609-523-0277 or visit wildwoodhistorical museum.com.