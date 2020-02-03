Absecon
Clothing/linens drive: Enphront Veteran’s Services, Atlantic City, sponsored by American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28, is collecting gently-used men’s suits and new twin-size bedding. Donations may be dropped off from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through March 25 at American Legion Post 28 Hall, 560 New Jersey Ave. For information, call 609-618-1250.
Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills sessions: The Free Public Library provides free assistance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday to library card holders who need help with job-related tasks, such as job searches on the web, updating a resume, creating an email address and completing an online employment application. The library is at 1 N. Tennessee Ave. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor City
One-on-One program: Adults can get computer help to navigate the internet, learn to use email and other tasks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 134 Philadelphia Ave. To schedule an appointment, call call 609-804-1063 or visit AtlanticLibrary.org.
Hammonton
Stockton holds Transfer Admission Day: Stockton University will host a series of Transfer Admissions Days. The first one is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. Other dates are March 31 and April 21 at Stockton’s Kramer Hall, 30 Front St. Potential transfer students can receive an instant decision from Assistant Director of Admissions and Transfer Coordinator James Rodia. Attendees are asked to bring up-to-date transcripts with them to assist in the instant decision process. No registration is required. Call information, call 609 652-4261.
Ocean City
OCHS Drama Guild seeks fundraiser donations: The Ocean City High School Drama Guild Boosters Club needs donations and sponsors from local business owners for its “Broadway Brunch by the Beach” fundraiser to be held March 8 at Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. Needed are gift basket items and live auction items. Sponsorships are available at $100, $200 and $300 levels. For information, email FMcCarty2@comcast.net or Tpietrowitz@gmail.com .
Sea Isle City
Musical bingo: The Italian American Club will host a fundraiser 6 p.m. Saturday at KIX-McNutley’s, 63rd Street. The cost is $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Game cards, roast beef sandwiches and chips are included. The themes is popular music from the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. For information, call 609-425-3308 or 609-263-3812.
Stafford Township
Children’s tea party: The Southern Regional FCCLA club will host the “Twisted, Tangled Tea Party,” a Rapunzel-themed fairy tale event for ages 2 to 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the high school 11/12 cafeteria. There will be food, games and prizes. Children may come dressed as their favorite princess or prince. A parent or guardian is asked to stay during event. Tickets are $20 per parent/child and $10 for each additional child.
Wildwood
Bingo at American Legion: American Legion Post 184 invites the public to its weekly Wednesday bingo games at the post home at 4200 Atlantic Ave. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Games begin 7:30 p.m. Admission is $2 and board range from $1 to $5. The kitchen will be open for meals, platters and desserts, with proceeds benefiting the building fund. For weekly menus, closures or themed events visit legion184.org or the Facebook page @legion184
