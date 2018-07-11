Atlantic City
Rotary meeting: Guests are invited to learn more about the Rotary Club and its role locally, nationally and internationally at an assembly meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at the Chart House at Golden Nugget. Guests are welcome to come at 5:30 p.m. for light fare at a cost of $5. For information, call 609-541-3638, 609-703-9000 or visit acrotary.org.
Bridgeton
Library fundraiser: The Friends of the Library will hold a jewelry and book sale through July 21 during regular hours at the Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. All items are priced between 25 cents and $5. Proceeds help purchase new books. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Egg Harbor Township
Talent auditions: Residents are invited 9 a.m. July 21 to try out for EHT’s Got Talent at the Community Center, 5045 English Creek Ave. The show is a new addition to this year’s EHT National Night Out on Aug. 7. First prize in the talent show is $500. RSVP for auditions by July 15 at StarShield-Entertainment.com/EHTNNO.
Linwood
Friends of the Arboretum meet: The public is invited to meetings held 6 p.m. second Thursdays at the arboretum, 1410 Wabash Ave. For information, call 609-338-9305.
Pleasantville
Greyhounds Youth Football Camp: All Pleasantville Jokers and Absecon Blue Devils taxi through varsity players are invited to a football camp from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the high school football stadium at 701 Mill Road. The camp is free to attend. For information, visit goo.gl/3yN8R9.
Music event at library: Drummer Tony Day and his percussion trio will hold ‘Enter the Drum Zone,’ a presentation for kids ages 8 to 16 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 18 at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. There will be a variety of percussion instruments to try and play along with the musicians. Call the library at 609-641-1778 if you plan to attend
Somers Point
Down to Earth Garden Tour: The Green Thumb Garden Club will hold its biennial tour of local flower, vegetable and container gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available for $10 at Carol’s Beauty Salon, Groveland Avenue and Shore Road, and Lang’s Garden Market, 2020 West Ave., Linwood. Tickets also may be purchased the day of the event at Somers Mansion, 1000 Shore Road. For information, call 609-204-4107.
Stafford Township
Elks clam bake: The community is invited to a clam bake from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday hosted by the Manahawkin Elks Lodge at 520 Hilliard Blvd. Ten thousand clams have been ordered and will be available while supplies last. Tickets are $35 at the gate. Ages 12 to 20 tickets are $25 and ages 12 and younger are free. For information, call 609-597-1107.
Vineland
New business ribbon-cutting ceremony: The community is invited 4 p.m. Thursday to One Love Tattoo Studios & Art Gallery, at 710 E. Landis Ave. The ceremony is organized by Main Street Vineland in partnership with the Greater Vineland Chamber of Commerce. For information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.
Youth field day: The city’s Play Streets program will hold a Field Day/Blacktop Bash from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at Sixth Street, between Landis Avenue and Elmer Street. The block will be closed to traffic. For information, call 856-794-8653 or visit TheAve.biz.