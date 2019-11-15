Atlantic City
Walk-in job skills lab: Library members who need help with job-related tasks can get help from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the main branch of the Free Public Library, 1 N. Tennessee Ave. The program is free. For information, call 609-345-2269 or visit ACFPL.org.
Bridgeton
Teen Tuesdays: Ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the teen library council from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays to discuss library programs and future activities at the Free Public Library, 150 E. Commerce St. New members are welcome. For information, call 856-451-2620.
Brigantine
Historical museum: The Brigantine Historical Society Museum at 3607 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd., is open daily from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the fall. Admission is free. For information, call 609-266-1158 or email Bob Gale at rbgbrig@comcast.net.
Buena Vista Township
Veterans event: All Buena Borough, Buena Vista Township and Folsom residents are invited to attend a free program honoring local U.S. Armed Forces veterans beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Buena Vista Township Hall, 890 Harding Highway. The event is hosted by the Emilio Marandino V.F.W. Post 158. There will be refreshments and coffee. For information, call 856-466-4654.
Cape May Court House
Walk in Wednesday: Library staff will help patrons with questions about using their mobile devices on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays in the Technology Learning Center at the Cape May County Library branch, 30 Mechanic St. For information, call 609-463-6341 or CMCLibrary.org.
Egg Harbor Township
‘Annie Jr.’ musical: Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, will present its fall musical “Annie Jr.” 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. Tickets in advance are $8 for students, $10 for adults. At the door: $10 students, $12 adults. For information, call 609-653-1199 or visit ACSEHT.org.
Galloway Township
Go Green Galloway: The township’s sustainability task force meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. third Wednesdays at the Atlantic County Library brach at 306 E Jimmie Leeds Road. For information, call 609-742-7076 or visit GoGreenGalloway.org.
Margate
Margate Concerned Citizens Group: The next meeting of the local community group will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Public Library, 8100 Atlantic Ave. The meeting is open to all Margate taxpayers. For information, call 609-822-4700 or 609-823-7113.
Mullica Township
Historical Society Christmas program: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society will host its fifth annual School House Christmas program 6 p.m. Tuesday at the historical museum at the Hilda Frame Schoolhouse, 3410 Nesco Road. All are welcome. There will be performances by the Mullica Township School Coyote Chorus under the direction of Jamie Ocheske and a solo and song fest of Christmas Carols with Vic Werner. There will be a visit from Santa Claus and light refreshments will be served. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Northfield
Mahjong Mondays: Residents are invited to join a game from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays at the Otto Bruyns Public Library, 241 W. Mill Road. The program is free. For information, call 609-646-4476.
Pleasantville
Homework helpers: Children in kindergarten through sixth grade can get after school help with homework and English language skills from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays through June 5 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 118 W. Bayview Ave. For more information, call 609-646-1603 or visit StMarysPleasantville.org.
Sea Isle City
Blood-pressure screenings: The Division of Emergency Medical Services offers free blood-pressure screenings from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Ambulance Corps Building, 201 JFK Blvd. Reservations are not required.
Woodbine
Preschool storytime: The local branch of the Cape May County Library at 800 Monroe St. will hold a preschool storytime 10 a.m. Thursdays in November. All children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers are invited. For information, call 609-463-6354 or visit cmclibrary.org.
