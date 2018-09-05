Atlantic City
Fish and chicken dinner: American Legion Auxiliary Kenneth B. Hawkins Unit 61 will host Ms. Smith’s Fish & Chicken-fry fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the post home at 1510 Adriatic Ave. A $10 donation will be used to support veterans and the families. For information, call 609-742-8165.
Brigantine
Prescription drug drop box: Residents may bring their old and unused medications to the Police Department and dispose them at the new drop box in the lobby at 1417 W. Brigantine Ave.
Estell Manor
Volunteers needed: The city is looking for residents interested in helping with Sustainable Jersey programs and special events in the community. To volunteer, call the Municipal Clerk’s Office at 609-476-2692.
Galloway Township
Library art exhibit: Galloway Cultural Arts will display its summer show “Sunlight,” through Sept. 15 at the Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. Works may be viewed during regular library hours. For more information, visit GallowayCulturalArts.org.
Mullica Township
Historical Society dinner: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society invites the community to a chicken dinner from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The event will be catered by Columbia II. Eat in or take out. Tickets are $13. For information, call Francis at 609-442-9590 or Vicky at 609-892-3919. The Mullica Township Seniors will sponsor a yard sale under the trees from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day. Spaces are available. For rental information, call Adrian at 609-561 -2420.
Northfield
Get tech help: The Otto Bruyns Public Library offers a free program, Open Tech Questions, 1 p.m. Fridays. Staff will be available to answer technology questions ranging from how to send an email to editing a spreadsheet. For more information, call 609-646-4476.
Ocean Township
Sunday of Service: Pastor Dawn Corlew of the Waretown United Methodist Church, 27 Bryant Ave., invites the community to help people in need from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 16. A brief worship service will be followed with groups working on projects throughout town. All ages are welcome. A light breakfast and lunch will be served. For information or to register, call 609 693-3134 or visit waretownumc.org.
Pleasantville
Creative coloring for adults: Join with others for a relaxing coloring program 1:30 p.m. Saturdays at the local branch of the Atlantic County Library, 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. All materials will be provided. The program is free. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Somers Point
Richard Somers Day: The Historical Society will celebrate the city’s annual Richard Somers Day at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Richard Somers Memorial Park, 801 Shore Road. In case of rain, the memorial will be held in City Hall. For information, call 609-927-2900 or visit richardsomers.org.
Strathmere
End of summer book sale: Browse through novels, paperbacks and other items from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through Sept. 29 at the Schiavo Library, 801 S. Commonwealth Ave. FOr information, call 609-486-6265 or visit StrathmereLibrary.org.