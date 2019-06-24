Atlantic City
Housing Authority bowling party: The eighth annual Celebration of Families free bowling party for residents will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at DiDonato’s Bowling Center in Hammonton. Transportation will be provided. To register and for more information, call 609-345-4229 or 609-345-3093.
Holocaust Memorial sign dedication and reception: The public in invited 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to witness the sign dedication for an upcoming Holocaust memorial on the Boardwalk at Roosevelt Plaza. For anyone wishing to attend the catered reception following the event the cost is $36. It will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Fannie Lou Hamer Room, Stockton University, 3711 Atlantic Ave. For information, call 609-335-4932 or visit TheACBHM.org.
Avalon
Dune & beach walks: The Wetlands Institute will offer an interpretive walk with a naturalist along the maritime forest and dune trails beginning 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to learn about the plants and animals that live in the area. Meet at 48th Street and Dune Drive in Avalon. The free event is sponsored by the Avalon Free Public Library. For information, visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Barnegat Township
Resume assistance: The Oasis Family Success Center at 175 Gunning River Road in Barnegat offers help from 1 to 3 p.m. second and fourth Wednesdays for anyone who needs to update their resume. For information, call 609-994-0200 or visit oasisfsc.org.
Egg Harbor Township
Democratic Club meeting: The community is invited from 6:30 to 8 p.m. fourth Tuesdays at the Atlantic County Library branch at 1 Swift Drive. For information, call 609-816-0303.
Hammonton
Call for artists: The Hammonton Arts Center will accept entries for its “Summertime” exhibit through June 29 at the gallery at 10 S. Second St. The entry fee is $9 for members submitting up to five works, $12 for nonmembers submitting up to four works and $5 for student entries. First place winners in each category will receive a $50 cash prize and a blue ribbon. For more information, call 609-567-5360
Mullica Township
Historical Society Museum: The Mullica in the Pines Historical Society Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at the Hilda Frame School, 3410 Nesco Road. The Patriotic Display features a military storyboard of William Kay Phillis’ military career during WWII and Korea. For information, call 609-561-4034.
Pleasantville
ScienceTellers program at library: Kids ages 3 to 11 are invited to a free program from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Atlantic County Library branch at 33 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. “Aliens: Escape from Earth!” will demonstrate scientific principles through age appropriate stories and science projects. Younger children must be accompanied by an adult. For information, call 609-641-1778.
Vineland
Patriots Pride Car Cruise: The South Jersey Cruisers Association Car Club will host its Patriots Pride Car Cruise from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 7, rain or shine. The new location for the cruise is at Saint Anthony’s Greek Hall, 430 W. Wheat Road. Participation is open to foreign and domestic cars of all years. The event is free. There will be food available for purchase and music will be provided by DJ Pepper Paul. Partial proceeds will benefit the New Jersey Veterans Home. For information call 856-692-8930.